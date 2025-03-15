Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paints Her Face White — The Internet Reacts
Paris Jackson, the 26-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson, has been making waves at the Paris Fashion Week with her bold fashion and beauty choices. She paid homage to the brand’s history at the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show.
A vibrant yellow eyeshadow look was inspired by Vivienne Westwood’s Spring 2012 show, where models showcased similar vivid eye makeup. Her makeup artist, Lisa Potter-Dixon, achieved this effect using YSL Beauty’s Make Me Blush in shade 37 and Lashify lashes.
Jackson’s hair was styled in a topknot, further paying homage to the iconic runway looks of the past.
Complementing her eye-catching makeup, Jackson rocked a standout piece from the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood Spring 2025 collection.
The outfit featured a sparkly, ruched gray sheer dress with a tartan plaid neckline. This combination of fabrics and patterns showcased the designer’s talent for mixing traditional motifs with modern silhouettes.
Jackson took the look up a notch with patterned heels and a green leaf-shaped clutch, adding a distinctive touch to the outfit. The unexpected accessories gave the ensemble a cool mix of elegance and playfulness, perfectly in line with Vivienne Westwood’s edgy style.
Paris Jackson made the whole look feel fresh, fearless, and totally her own.
Jackson’s daring fashion choices have sparked conversations online, with some praising her fearless style and others expressing surprise.
Jackson has never shied away from making bold fashion statements, though, and her recent appearances have been no exception. When faced with criticism over her choice of attire at Stella McCartney’s show, she addressed the comments head-on. She questioned why the human body causes discomfort and emphasized that there are more significant issues to focus on. Her response highlighted her commitment to self-expression and body positivity.
Throughout Paris Fashion Week, Jackson has continued to turn heads with her fashion-forward ensembles and unapologetic attitude, solidifying her status as a style icon unafraid to push boundaries.