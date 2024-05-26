Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Secretly Tied the Knot, Revealing Details About the Big Day

Millie Bobby Brown, the star of Stranger Things, and Jake Bongiovi, son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, secretly tied the knot last weekend in an intimate ceremony with only a few guests. Millie also shared details on why planning her wedding was a unique experience compared to most brides.

Sources reported that Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi, Jake’s parents, attended the ceremony, as did Millie’s parents. “It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family as they said their vows,” an insider shared. The couple plans to have a larger celebration later this year.

Millie and Jake first sparked romance rumors in June 2021 when Jake posted a selfie with Millie on Instagram. Initially, they were just friends but soon started dating. They were seen holding hands in New York City and attended several red carpet events together, such as the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards and the premiere of Stranger Things Season 4. In January 2023, Millie called Jake her “partner for life” on social media. Four months later, Jake proposed, and Millie announced their engagement on Instagram with a touching black-and-white photo, quoting Taylor Swift’s “Lover”: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all 🤍.”

Jon Bon Jovi shared his support for the young couple on Radio Andy, saying, “I don’t know if age matters. If you find the right partner and you grow together ... my advice is growing together is wise. I think that all of my kids have found people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all. Millie is wonderful, and Jake is very, very happy.” Millie has been sharing updates on their wedding plans. In August 2023, she told Women’s Wear Daily that planning the wedding has been “so fun.” She also said she wants to keep the intimate details private. “There are only so many moments in life that you get only once. And to have everyone’s opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me.” She also added, “I feel it’s important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest. I can say that the planning is going — it’s so fun and it’s such an exciting time in my life.”

In March 2024, Millie’s Stranger Things co-star Matthew Modine revealed he would officiate the wedding ceremony, “I have one of those licenses to get people married and Millie thought it’d be great and then Jake said it would be a great idea, so I wrote the wedding vows and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife.”