Who Is Millie Bobby Brown Dating: Meet Jake Bongiovi — a Relationship Timeline

Millie Bobby Brown is a notable personality among Hollywood’s Generation Z stars, gaining recognition through her performance in the well-received Netflix science fiction series, Stranger Things, and the establishment of her own clean beauty line, Florence By Mills, among other notable accomplishments. Given her ongoing visibility in the public sphere, it’s understandable that fans are curious about who Millie Bobby Brown is dating.

A childhood full of frequent moves and health problems

Born on February 19, 2004, in Marbella, Spain, Millie Bobby Brown has carved a prominent place for herself in the world of entertainment, particularly for her outstanding portrayal of Eleven in the widely acclaimed science-fiction-horror television series, Stranger Things, which has been captivating audiences since its inception in 2016. Her exceptional performance in this iconic role not only garnered widespread acclaim but also led to her receiving 2 nominations for a Primetime Emmy Award, specifically in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Brown’s journey to stardom is intertwined with her upbringing in a loving family. Raised by her parents, Kelly and Robert Brown, a real estate agent, she is the third of 4 siblings. The family dynamics underwent significant changes when, at the tender age of 4, Millie’s family decided to relocate, moving from Marbella to Bournemouth, Dorset, England. Later, in 2011, when Brown was around 7 years old, another transformative move took place as they settled in Windermere, Florida.

What adds a distinctive note to Brown’s story is her early encounter with a physical challenge. The actress was born with partial deafness in her left ear, a condition that could have posed obstacles for many. However, despite years of using tubes and eventually losing all hearing in that ear, Brown has admirably embraced her unique journey. Notably, she has been candid about her hearing impairment, emphasizing that it has in no way hindered her remarkable ability to act and sing.



The young actress later admitted that partial hearing loss had no bearing on her confidence — in fact, it was quite the opposite. “I just started to sing, and if I sound bad, I don’t care because I’m just doing what I love,” she said. “You don’t have to be good at singing. You don’t have to be good at dancing or acting. If you like to do it, if you genuinely enjoy doing it, then do it. No one should stop you.”

An acting career that started in early childhood

While attending a weekend acting workshop, Brown’s innate talent caught the attention of a professional talent scout, who recognized her potential for success in Hollywood. This discovery prompted her parents to embark on a journey to Los Angeles with Brown to explore opportunities with talent agencies.



In a matter of months, Brown secured her inaugural professional role — an ongoing part in the fantasy television series, Once Upon a Time in Wonderland. This show, a spin-off of the popular fantasy drama, Once Upon a Time (2011–2018), drew inspiration from Lewis Carroll’s literary classics, namely Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking-Glass. Brown portrayed the younger version of Alice in 2 episodes during the show’s one-season run.

Subsequently, Brown’s television career progressed with her landing a leading role in the British paranormal drama series, Intruders, which aired on BBC Two in 2014. The narrative revolves around a clandestine society whose members pursue immortality by taking possession of others’ bodies. In this series, Brown played a 9-year-old who becomes the vessel for one such intruder.



Although Intruders had only one season, Brown continued to thrive in the television industry. In the same year, she made a guest appearance on the crime drama, NCIS. Expanding her repertoire, 2015 saw Brown’s participation in the feel-good sitcom, Modern Family, and the medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy.

In 2016, Brown secured a pivotal role in the Netflix series, Stranger Things, catapulting her into stardom and establishing her as a recognizable figure among mainstream audiences. The show proved to be a colossal success for Netflix, with its fourth season ranking as one of the most-watched seasons in the streaming service’s history.

Stunning success after Stranger Things

Riding on the momentum from her triumph on Stranger Things, Brown ventured into the film industry with her debut in the 2019 blockbuster, Godzilla: King of the Monsters. In this film, she took on the role of Madison Russell, the daughter of the lead characters played by Vera Farmiga and Kyle Chandler. Brown reprised this role in the sequel, Godzilla vs. Kong, in 2021. In 2020, Brown took center stage as the titular character in the Netflix movie, Enola Holmes, an adaptation of Nancy Springer’s young adult novel series, The Enola Holmes Mysteries. The film unfolds the narrative of Enola Holmes, a teenage detective and the younger sister of Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes, as she delves into the mystery surrounding her mother’s disappearance. In 2022, Brown returned in the sequel Enola Holmes 2, in which her character, having established her own detective agency, unravels a conspiracy spread across the streets of London.

Brown’s personal life

In June 2021, fans of the actress received a cherished answer to the question, “Who is Millie Bobby Brown dating?” At this time, the actress was seen walking hand in hand with her close friend, Jake Bongiovi, during a leisurely stroll in New York City. Following this, speculation about a romantic connection arose, and since then, Brown’s fans have been eager to learn more about her relationship with Bongiovi.



Jacob Hurley Bongiovi, a 21-year-old emerging actor hailing from New Jersey, is making his mark in the entertainment industry. Bongiovi is the son of the renowned musician, Jon Bon Jovi, the lead singer of the iconic American rock band, Bon Jovi. The band achieved widespread fame, particularly for their 1986 hit song, “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

November 1, 2021: Brown and Bongiovi announce their relationship on Instagram.

Millie Bobby Brown took a significant step forward in her relationship with Jake Bongiovi, and this step involved him finally making an appearance on her Instagram grid. The Stranger Things star shared an endearing, slightly blurred photo with Bongiovi while they were on the London Eye Ferris wheel in England. The snapshot captured the couple cuddling, with Bongiovi sweetly kissing Brown on the cheek.

December 25, 2021: The couple spends their first Christmas together.

Adding to their shared experiences, Brown and Bongiovi celebrated Christmas Day together. The actress shared an adorable selfie with her partner, extending holiday wishes to her fans. In an interview, Brown revealed that she received a vinyl of Olivia Rodrigo’s album, SOUR, as a gift, and it has been a constant presence in her music rotation ever since.



Reflecting on the specific track, Brown shared, “I love ’1 Step Forward 3 Steps Back.’ It makes me wanna cry every time. I think my boyfriend’s gonna kill me if I listen to it around him anymore.”

February 20, 2022: Brown and Bongiovi celebrate her eighteenth birthday.

Brown celebrated her eighteenth birthday in the company of Bongiovi and her dearest friends. To mark the special occasion, both Brown and Bongiovi sported platinum blonde hair and paid tribute to the iconic dolls from Mattel, Barbie and Ken.



Naturally, Brown shared a snapshot of their playful celebration on her Instagram with the caption, “Hey, Ken!” Bongiovi also responded, “Happy Birthday, Barbie ily <3.”

March 13, 2022: Brown and Bongiovi make their red carpet debut.

Millie Bobby Brown made her inaugural appearance at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) in London, accompanied by Jake Bongiovi. The evening marked several significant firsts for the couple, including their debut on the red carpet. Radiating with happiness, they posed for photographs, showcasing a delightful moment. The couple looked stunning.

May 7, 2022: Brown wishes Bongiovi a Happy Birthday.

Brown expressed her birthday wishes for Bongiovi on Instagram, sharing a heartfelt message along with some charming pictures of the couple. Her caption read, “Happy Birthday baby, can’t wait to fly to the moon and back with you! (Schroobie noobie).” The post included a snapshot of them jumping on the beach, another capturing her planting a kiss on his cheek, and a video featuring him playing with a Star Wars lightsaber.

May 14, 2022: The couple attends the Stranger Things premiere.

With the premiere of Stranger Things season 4 just around the corner, the cast gathered on the red carpet in Brooklyn to celebrate the upcoming season. Brown, naturally, was in attendance, accompanied by her boyfriend Bongiovi, who stood by her side, staying close as they posed together for the cameras. For this significant event, Brown showcased her recently adopted blonde hairstyle and donned a white belted Louis Vuitton gown. The elegant ensemble included a one-shoulder design with a sheer black sleeve. Bongiovi complemented his girlfriend’s look by wearing a black suit paired with a white turtleneck.

May-August, 2022: Brown and Bongiovi are spotted on numerous dates and vacations together.

The young couple prefers an active lifestyle. They have been spotted on numerous dates in a variety of places: their first vacation together in Barcelona, a date at a Harry Styles concert, their trip to Sardinia, Italy, an unusual date at a beekeeping farm, and so on.

August 26, 2022: Brown is spotted with a ring.

The actress was photographed indulging in PDA with Bongiovi while navigating New York City, showcasing a mysterious gold diamond band on her left hand. In addition to the conspicuous ring, Brown presented a casual appearance in a blue knit bralette paired with denim shorts. She accessorized with a white shoulder bag and secured her hair with a claw clip. However, the jewelry featured on the fourth finger of her left hand naturally triggered speculation about engagement. As of now, Brown’s publicist has not provided any information regarding the ring.

January 1, 2023: The actress calls Bongiovi her “partner for life.”

Brown and Bongiovi have been in a relationship for a little over a year, and it appears that their commitment was deepening, as Brown referred to the son of the rockstar as her life partner.



Expressing her feelings on Instagram, she wrote, “Endlessly in love with the year I’ve had. Grateful for my friends, family, donkey (Bernard), my doggies, my puppies’ teeth, and my partner for life. Here’s to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us. Let’s do it again, but better!”



Brown dropped a sweet comment, saying, “Your year babe love you so much ❤️.”

April 11, 2023: Brown and Bongiovi announce their engagement.

The newly engaged couple each took to their Instagram accounts to share the joyous news. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” Brown wrote in her caption, quoting the lyrics from Taylor Swift’s song, “Lover.” The accompanying picture featured Bongiovi standing behind Brown, his arms around her, while the actress’s hands were on his arm, showcasing her new engagement ring. Both had radiant, happy smiles on their faces. In Bongiovi’s post, he wrote, “Forever,” accompanied by some sweet pictures of the 2 of them in front of the ocean.

April 13, 2023: Brown shows her engagement ring.

Just 2 days after announcing her engagement to Bongiovi, the actress subtly showcased her stunning ring on Instagram. The 19-year-old multihyphenate posted a brief video message about her latest business venture, Florence by Mills Coffee. Toward the end of the clip, she blows a kiss to the camera, revealing her ring. We couldn’t be happier for the couple.

May 2, 2023: Jon Bon Jovi reacts to his son and Brown’s engagement.

The rock star dad, Jon Bon Jovi, was genuinely thrilled for the couple. On May 2, the musician appeared on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, and discussed his son’s engagement for the first time. When asked if he had concerns about his son and Brown being too young for an engagement, Bon Jovi emphasized that age is not a decisive factor. “I don’t know if age matters, if you find the right partner, and you grow together,” he remarked. “I think that would be my advice, growing together is wise. Growing together.” Reflecting on his children’s relationships, the singer added, “I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with, and we like them all.” He also confirmed that he has seen his future daughter-in-law in Stranger Things, saying, “Millie’s wonderful. Her whole family are great. Really, really great. Jake is very, very happy.”

June 1, 2023: Brown and Bongiovi post their engagement photos.

The recently engaged couple looked happier than ever in photos from what seems to be an engagement party. Brown’s hairstylist, Pete Burkill, shared pictures of the couple on Instagram, capturing joyful moments as they posed in front of a white neon sign that read, “Mr. and Mrs. Bongiovi.” Brown donned an embellished white mini skirt set, while her fiancé opted for a forest green suit paired with a white button-up shirt.

