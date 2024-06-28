Mindy Kaling Secretly Gave Birth to Her Third Child, and People Suspect One Thing

Mindy Kaling celebrated her 45th birthday and shared with her Instagram followers that she gave birth to her third child in February. She doesn’t reveal who is the father of her kids, but fans have their thoughts about it.

On the 24th of June, which was also her 45th birthday, Mindy Kaling shared the happy news on Instagram that she gave birth to a baby girl named Anne in February. “She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined,” Kaling wrote in the caption. “When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life.” She added that she feels “so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline” and thanked her followers for all the birthday wishes.

In her post, Kaling shared a series of photos: one of her three children, another showcasing her baby bump, and a heartwarming shot of her two kids snuggled up on what appears to be Kaling’s hospital bed. Kaling’s announcement was unexpected, as the Mindy Project star had not previously disclosed her pregnancy. Her newborn daughter, Anne, joins her older siblings, Katherine, 6, and Spencer, 3.

The actress has previously stated that she does not plan to discuss the paternity of her children, and she refrains from sharing images of their faces on her social media. However, the fascination with Mindy’s children stems from her long-standing, on-again, off-again romance with her Office co-star B.J. Novak. Fans of the show can’t seem to let go of the idea that he might be the father of her children. As one user on X noted: “I don’t even need Mindy Kaling to ever publicly confirm that her kids are B.J. Novak’s because, in my heart of hearts, I know that her kids are B.J. Novak’s”. Previously, Mindy Kaling said it “doesn’t bother” her when people think B.J. Novak is the father of her children. The actress funny told, “He’s the godparent to both my kids—and they have such a great relationship—and so far [the rumors haven’t] affected my happiness at all, it hasn’t affected my kids or B.J. If that’s what is going to be titillating to people, I’ll take it.”