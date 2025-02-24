Mindy Kaling Leaves Fans Questioning About Her Newest Transformation

In May 2023, she gave fans a rare glimpse into her mindset during an interview. “I’m feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I’ve been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately,” she admitted.

And when asked about all the chatter around her body, she kept it refreshingly real. “I know people are interested in my body and the changes in my body, and I think it’s flattering, but sometimes it’s just a little much,” she said. “The truth is that I spend so much time and energy trying to be healthy.”

Her secret? A mix of weight training and cardio, alternating between running and hiking. And let’s not forget the real challenge: squeezing workouts into her jam-packed schedule as a mom of three. “It’s hard with kids that I wake up really early, and I fit it in, and I basically live in workout clothes so I can get an extra mile in,” she joked.