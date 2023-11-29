Miss Nepal Is Facing “Cruel” Reactions for Her Participation in Miss Universe 2023

Over the 71-year history of Miss Universe, this marks the very first participation of a plus-sized contestant. The 22-year-old Miss Nepal has etched her name in history by confidently showcasing her stunning physique. While many people rallied behind her, praising her beauty, a significant portion of the global audience also levied criticism. She candidly addressed these comments, shedding light on her experiences.

She glowed with confidence.

Moises Castillo/Associated Press/East News

Jane Dipika Garrett expressed her pleasant surprise at the extent of her progress in the competition that took place in November 2023. Having harbored dreams of becoming a model, she confronted past struggles with low self-esteem. The overwhelmingly positive response she received during the competition served as a validating experience, and solidified her newfound confidence in embracing her own identity.

Garrett noted that she “did not expect to get that much applause on the stage.” She went on to explain that she “wasn’t expecting anything” and was only participating to represent her country and “to represent women all over the world.”

Opinions were divided.

Despite being praised by many around the world for her gorgeous looks, the 22-year-old said that she had also faced harsh criticism from many people. She admitted that some incoming messages were less than positive, reaching the point of being described as “cruel.” Jane revealed, “I see things like, ’Oh, she’s a whale,’ or ’Why don’t you go to the gym?’ And things like that.” She continued, “It’s like they don’t even know my story. They don’t even know what I’m going through.”

She’s not letting her struggles stop her dreams.

© Miss Universe / YouTube , MARVIN RECINOS/AFP/East News MARVIN RECINOS/AFP/East News

The beauty contestant clarified that she grapples with a condition known as polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). This medical condition involves the overproduction of androgens by the ovaries, surpassing the typical levels found in women. PCOS manifests with various effects, including weight gain, menstrual irregularities, acne, and excess hair growth.

She noted that recently she had gained a lot of weight due to her condition, stating, ’’that’s also really taken a toll on my mental health and my self-esteem because I thought that I wasn’t good enough or that I wasn’t beautiful enough.’’ Nevertheless, Garrett underwent a journey of cultivating a positive mindset and finding comfort in her own skin. Observing her radiant confidence on stage, it’s evident that she has successfully achieved this self-acceptance journey.