Model vs. Celebrity: How 15+ Runaway Outfits Look on Different Body Types

People
day ago

Once designers showcase their creations on the runway, celebrities and stylists often select the same gowns for red-carpet events. Although the same outfit may appear differently on celebrities compared to models, both manage to look fabulous. This demonstrates that a well-designed outfit can flatter various shapes and body types, proving that it can look amazing on multiple individuals.

1. Sarah Paulson wearing Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera/PIXELFOR/SIPA/East News, Invision/Invision/East News

2. Gwyneth Paltrow wearing Carolina Herrera

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News, LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/East News

3. Kate Hudson wearing Halpern

Ik Aldama/DPA/East News, ABACA/Abaca/East News

4. Anya Taylor-Joy wearing Christian Dior

Ik Aldama/DPA/East News, Patricia Schlein/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

5. Carey Mulligan wearing Schiaparelli

SIPA/SIPA/East News, MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News

6. Florence Pugh wearing Victoria Beckham

Gil-Gonzalez Alain/ABACA/Abaca/East News, TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/East News

7. Heidi Klum wearing Georges Hobeika

x/Zeppelin Photo/East News, JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/East News

8. Catherine Zeta-Jones wearing Zuhair Murad

PIXELFORMULA/SIPA/EAST NEWS, David Niviere/SIPA/EAST NEWS

9. Reese Witherspoon wearing Emilia Wickstead

Showbit/East News, ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

10. Penélope Cruz wearing Chanel

Laurent VU/SIPA/SIPA/East News, Kazuko Wakayama/KCS/East News

11. Halle Bailey wearing Georges Hobeika

Pixelformula/SIPA/SIPA/East News, © WENN Rights Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

12. Tracee Ellis Ross wearing Carolina Herrera

Invision/Invision/East News, ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

13. Kylie Jenner wearing Schiaparelli

Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Abaca/East News, © dpa picture alliance / Alamy Stock Photo

14. Rihanna wearing Rick Owens

VALERIE MACON/AFP/East News

15. Ashley Graham wearing Etro

© Victor VIRGILE / Gamma-Rapho / Getty Images, Piovanotto Marco/ABACA/Abaca/East News

16. Gillian Anderson wearing Chloé

Ik Aldama/DPA/East News, Scott Garfitt/Invision/East News

If you loved seeing both models and celebs pull off the same looks, you might also want to read similar article here.

Preview photo credit Showbit/East News, ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads