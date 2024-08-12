Model vs. Celebrity: How 15+ Runaway Outfits Look on Different Body Types
Once designers showcase their creations on the runway, celebrities and stylists often select the same gowns for red-carpet events. Although the same outfit may appear differently on celebrities compared to models, both manage to look fabulous. This demonstrates that a well-designed outfit can flatter various shapes and body types, proving that it can look amazing on multiple individuals.
1. Sarah Paulson wearing Carolina Herrera
Carolina Herrera/PIXELFOR/SIPA/East News, Invision/Invision/East News
2. Gwyneth Paltrow wearing Carolina Herrera
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News, LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/East News
3. Kate Hudson wearing Halpern
Ik Aldama/DPA/East News, ABACA/Abaca/East News
4. Anya Taylor-Joy wearing Christian Dior
Ik Aldama/DPA/East News, Patricia Schlein/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News
5. Carey Mulligan wearing Schiaparelli
SIPA/SIPA/East News, MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News
6. Florence Pugh wearing Victoria Beckham
Gil-Gonzalez Alain/ABACA/Abaca/East News, TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/East News
7. Heidi Klum wearing Georges Hobeika
x/Zeppelin Photo/East News, JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/East News
8. Catherine Zeta-Jones wearing Zuhair Murad
PIXELFORMULA/SIPA/EAST NEWS, David Niviere/SIPA/EAST NEWS
9. Reese Witherspoon wearing Emilia Wickstead
Showbit/East News, ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News
10. Penélope Cruz wearing Chanel
Laurent VU/SIPA/SIPA/East News, Kazuko Wakayama/KCS/East News
11. Halle Bailey wearing Georges Hobeika
12. Tracee Ellis Ross wearing Carolina Herrera
Invision/Invision/East News, ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News
13. Kylie Jenner wearing Schiaparelli
14. Rihanna wearing Rick Owens
VALERIE MACON/AFP/East News
15. Ashley Graham wearing Etro
16. Gillian Anderson wearing Chloé
Ik Aldama/DPA/East News, Scott Garfitt/Invision/East News
