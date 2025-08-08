Mom Sleeps With Phone on Silent and Wakes to the Message No Parent Wants to See

Meredith was just too relieved to be angry. She had a feeling other parents would get a laugh out of it, and she was right. When she posted a video about the whole ordeal on TikTok, it went viral, racking up millions of views.

The comments were full of parents sharing their own similar panics. One person wrote, “This is precisely why I sleep with my ringer off. My 17 yo would text at 3 am, ’Can we have pizza tomorrow?’” Another parent provided a useful tip, “Go into their contact info, select ringtone and turn on emergency bypass. It will ring even in silent or do not disturb modes.”

As Meredith put it, “Kids today are up all night. I think they forget that some of us actually sleep!”