My Aunt Let Me Down on My Graduation Day, Then She Had the Nerve to Scold Me

For my graduation, my aunt said she’ll plan a fancy dinner instead of coming. “The ceremony’s a waste of time!” she said. I was so upset, I immediately started crying. She went to my sister’s graduation. Why couldn’t she come to mine?

So I texted that I wouldn’t go to her dinner. When she found out, she came over to our house and had the audacity to say, “No one will talk about your degree. They’ll talk about how ungrateful you are!”

And that was it, I couldn’t hold it in anymore. “You promised you’d be there for me, but when it’s for my sister, you’re always front and center. Why is it always different for me?” I think I might have hit a soft spot, ’cause her expression changed, but she masked it.

“You’re making a big deal out of nothing. It’s just a ceremony,” she said. I turned to my parents, hoping they’d back me up, but it felt like they couldn’t care less. My mom said it’s just dinner, and dad, well, he was even worse. He said I shouldn’t have the nerve to get upset with a woman who was trying to do something nice for me.

What should I do? I don’t want to feel like the second-hand niece anymore. But I also don’t want to make my aunt and parents upset.