My Best Friend Leaned on Me for Years, Then Vanished When I Needed Support

Making friends is never easy. But what’s even harder? Realizing the people you thought you could count on... don’t show up when you need them most. That sting can shake your trust and leave you wondering if you’ll ever have a friendship you can rely on again.

The truth is, no one gets through life without being disappointed by a friend. Some friendships are one-sided, some fade, and others turn out very different from what we imagined. But feeling let down doesn’t have to mean you’ll always be alone or that no one cares.

Here’s how to cope when friends don’t live up to your expectations — and how to decide what comes next.

1. Allow Yourself to Feel

It’s okay to be hurt or disappointed. Don’t brush it off like it doesn’t matter. Acknowledge your feelings — but don’t let them convince you that every friendship will end in pain.

2. Speak Up

Friendships need communication, just like any relationship. Tell your friend how their actions made you feel. Sometimes misunderstandings happen. Other times, your honesty will reveal whether they’re truly invested in the friendship.

3. See Their Side

Try to consider why your friend might have let you down. Were they overwhelmed, distracted, or unaware? Understanding their perspective doesn’t excuse their behavior — but it can help you see the bigger picture.

4. Decide What’s Next

Once you’ve talked it out, it’s time to ask yourself some hard questions. Do you want to keep this friendship, knowing its limits? Or is it better to let go and make space for people who show up for you?

5. Seek Support Elsewhere

Don’t carry this alone. Talk it through with someone you trust — a partner, sibling, or even a therapist. An outside perspective can help you see things clearly and protect your self-worth.