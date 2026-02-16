My Boss Denied My Raise but Paid the New Hire More—He Wasn’t Ready for My Countermove

Hey Bright Side,

So, I have been at this company for 3 years. I’ve put in insane hours, led projects, basically done the heavy lifting, and recently thought it was finally time to ask for a raise.

Cue my boss saying, “Oh, raises are frozen right now because of financial hardship.” Cool, whatever. I rolled with it.

Fast forward a bit, a new hire joins. We’re having lunch, she casually mentions her starting salary, which is higher than mine. I just sat there. Didn’t say a word.