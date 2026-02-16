I don't blame you for leaving! Your boss knowingly lied to you about a raise freeze when they turned around and hired a new person at a higher rate than yours.
My Boss Denied My Raise but Paid the New Hire More—He Wasn’t Ready for My Countermove
Many employees face frustration when pay gaps appear, especially when new hires earn more despite less experience. These situations can spark stress, low morale, and questions about fairness, career growth, and whether it’s time to explore new job opportunities.
Letter from Monica:
I don't blame you for leaving! Your boss knowingly lied to you about a raise freeze when they turned around and hired a new person at a higher rate than yours.
Hey Bright Side,
So, I have been at this company for 3 years. I’ve put in insane hours, led projects, basically done the heavy lifting, and recently thought it was finally time to ask for a raise.
Cue my boss saying, “Oh, raises are frozen right now because of financial hardship.” Cool, whatever. I rolled with it.
Fast forward a bit, a new hire joins. We’re having lunch, she casually mentions her starting salary, which is higher than mine. I just sat there. Didn’t say a word.
For the next month, I continued leading this massive project, handling the key parts like usual. But honestly, I was simmering inside.
Today, in a team meeting, my boss asked why the project has suddenly “slowed down.” Everyone kinda froze, and I just said, “I stopped going above my pay grade once I learned the freeze didn’t apply to new hires. I’ve also accepted another offer. I’ll send my resignation this afternoon.”
Silence. Then my boss sputtered something like this, “You can’t leave in the middle of a project!” and I calmly replied, “I’ve never seen that in my contract.”
Now, I’m out, but man it felt so good to finally speak up. I feel a mix of relief, anger, and a weird sense of vindication. Bright Side, a little help here, am I wrong for dropping my resignation like that in front of the team? Would you have handled it differently?
Thanks,
Monica <3
Personally I would have done it in private. But you had every right to get a new job if you were not valued.
Thanks so much for sharing your story with us, Monica! Hopefully some of our tips give you a bit of clarity or a nudge in the right direction.
- Don’t let your work be free therapy — Sometimes we pour extra effort into projects thinking it proves our worth. But here’s the deal: over-delivering without recognition just teaches your boss to expect it. Decide what’s actually “above and beyond” and protect your time.
- Accept that some things won’t be fair — It’s frustrating, but some companies play favorites or reward new hires more aggressively. Instead of stewing, treat it as intel. Ask yourself: “Would I pay myself this much if I were the boss?” If not, it’s time to walk.
- Celebrate your own bold moves — Finally, don’t downplay your courage. Saying what you said in that meeting? Most people dream of doing that but freeze. Take a moment to acknowledge it, even if the aftermath is messy. You just proved you can stand up for yourself, and that’s huge.
With awareness and self-reflection, employees can make informed choices that align with their goals and values. Taking thoughtful steps often opens doors to growth, recognition, and opportunities that feel truly fair.
Comments
it's very common these days!!!! Why do juniors get paid more than seniors/?????
Tale as old as time.. companies have always prioritized new employees while putting the old ones in the back burner