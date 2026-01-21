I Refused to Help a New Hire—I’m Not His Personal Assistant

Hello, Bright Side!

So a few months back, we hired a new guy on my team. Fresh hire, seemed smart enough, but he asked a lot of questions. Like, constant pings. Slack, desk drive-bys, “hey quick question” that was never quick.

At the time, I was drowning. Deadlines stacked on deadlines, manager breathing down my neck, the whole deal. I helped when I could, but one day he caught me at a really bad moment, and I snapped. I said something like, “I don’t have time right now. You’ll have to figure it out yourself.”