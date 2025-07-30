My Boss Tried to Overwork Me, So I “Accidentally” Exposed Him

I started as a junior dev in March to my recent company. I was on a six-month probation program. Then, a few months in, a strange pattern began with my boss.

Let’s call him David. He had a strange habit of dumping urgent tasks on me after hours. Tasks no one else seemed to get. It all started with a task that was suddenly “top priority.”

At first, I tried to be a team player, telling myself this was just part of proving my worth. But as I saw my colleagues leaving the office at 5 PM sharp, while I was just starting on a “crucial” last-minute presentation, I knew something wasn’t right.