10 Times Family Members Turned Life Into a Living Nightmare

My cousin has always competed with me unnecessarily. When I bought my first car, she got the same one the following week, just in a different color. Then she bragged about how she got the better deal. When I started a small baking business, she launched her own the following month, with almost identical product design. When I confronted her, she said I should be proud of myself for influencing her and giving her the courage to start her own business.

What got to me was at my birthday dinner; I’d booked a cozy restaurant and invited close friends and family and she dared to show up in a ballgown with custom-made cupcakes with her initials on them. She told everyone it was a soft launch for her business. People were confused. @ Priya Khan / Bright Side