I Pretended to Lose My Stepdaughter’s Puppy, and it Was Worth It

Hi Andrew,

Thank you so much for sharing your story with us. It’s understandable that you felt a sense of urgency to protect Levi, especially with his worsening allergies. That said, it may have been a bit too hasty.

What you might not have considered is that there are other ways to balance the needs of both Levi and Daisy without having to choose one over the other. There are hypoallergenic bedding and air purifiers that could help reduce the allergens in the house. Medication might also help Levi with his symptoms, and regular grooming for Marshmallow could minimize the amount of pet dander in your home. Another option is keeping the dog out of certain areas, like Levi’s bedroom, to limit his exposure.

We know this isn’t an easy situation, but with open communication and some creative problem-solving, it’s definitely possible to find a solution that works for everyone. Your wife and daughter are going through their own challenges, too, and finding a way to compromise could help prevent further heartbreak. Best of luck moving forward, and thanks again for trusting us with your story.