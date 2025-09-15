I Helped My DIL Through Every Step—Now She Is Cutting Me Out of Her Family

Then later on, as we were preparing, she looked me straight in the eyes and said, “I think you need to start looking for your own place. You’re confusing my child. He needs to know who his real mother is, and that isn’t you.”



I tried to explain that I had spoken to him about this. That I never wanted to replace her. My sole intention was to support her and love my grandchild. She said that it didn’t matter and that I didn’t do a good enough job at explaining the situation to my grandson. She insisted that I leave.



I was crushed. Since then, everything has changed. The hugs between us are short and stiff. I’ve stepped back with the hope that it would make her feel more comfortable, but she keeps putting a wall up between us. And the more time passes, the worse it’s getting.



So Bright Side, what should I do? Is there a way for me to fix this, or should I just accept her wishes and move out?



Regards,

Sarah K.