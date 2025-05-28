My Boyfriend Called Me a “Bamboo” for Staying In Too Much, but He Had No Idea What I Was Holding Back

“Hello Bright Side,

I always loved staying in, and I don’t see anything wrong with that. My idea of a perfect weekend involves cozy blankets, a book or a good movie, some comfort food, and just... peace. I don’t crave nightlife or wild adventures. I just like being grounded. But apparently, my boyfriend thinks that makes me ‘boring.’

The other night, we were trying to figure out weekend plans. He wanted to hit up a beach party, and I suggested a quiet dinner and maybe some Netflix afterward. He laughed and said, ‘Of course you do. You’re such a bamboo.’ I forced a chuckle, but inside, something collapsed.

Something I hadn’t even realized was fragile until that moment. Bamboo? Like I’m just sitting there all day and doing nothing? The more I thought about it, the more irritated I got. He clearly didn’t mean it as a compliment.”