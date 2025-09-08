My Cousin Blamed Me for Her Body Odor, Then I Turned the Tables
Unspoken rules often guide how we handle awkward moments, especially when protecting someone’s image. But when honesty clashes with loyalty, things get messy. One Reddit user shared how a casual lunch spiraled into tension over body odor, a boyfriend’s reaction, and a “girl code” fallout.
Here’s her story:
I’m (18f) from Ontario Canada and my cousin (19f) is from Florida USA. I’m staying with her family in Florida. We were out at midday at an outdoor restaurant and my cousin’s boyfriend (20m) was to meet us. My cousin had a sweaty body odor, but she had an active day. The BF kissed my cousin, and she introduced us. At the table, he made a face.
When I was looking away, my cousin tried to whisper to her BF, but I heard her. “The smell is from (my name). Please don’t say anything.” I said the smell is not from me. The BF got his nose close to my cousin’s upper body and smelled her. He kissed her on top of her head and told her it’s humanizing when such a beautiful woman gets smelly. She laughed awkwardly. On the ride back home, she told me that I unnecessarily embarrassed her. She said I broke the girl code.
Who do you think crossed the line here, the cousin, the boyfriend, or the storyteller? Most commenters seem to agree on one side:
- She broke the “girl code” by bringing it up when no one else did, and she made it even worse by pinning it on you. She embarrassed herself. © SomeoneYouDontKnow70 / Reddit
- People get stinky from time to time. Instead of saying like “oh I’ve been super active and sweaty today, sorry if I’m a little funky”, she tried to blame it on you. Also, the south in the US during summer time is hot and humid. If you spend any sort of time outside, sweating is gonna occur. She should be used to it and adjust accordingly. © Traditional_Koala216 / Reddit
- And the BF should be used to it, too, honestly. No one here in Texas is asking, “Oh my pearls! Who is sweating!?” If we spent more than 3 min outside, we all are. That’s why he didn’t ask, he knows what summer is.
So there should be no reason to pretend you have the magical power of not smelling a bit sweaty after being outside in Florida summer. Carry some deodorant or body spray and re-aplly; don’t lie that you are the only human being who doesn’t ever smell sweaty. © DrawStringBag / Reddit
- your cousin was being insecure and unnecessarily escalated things (I say escalated in the mildest sense) when her boyfriend handled it so smoothly and kindly. But honestly just laugh it off if your relationship with your cousin is otherwise alright, hopefully she matures from this and realises she was in the wrong. If she’s difficult to deal with and you guys already don’t have the best relationship it’s just a lesson learned to keep your distance a bit. © thirteen-89 / Reddit
- but this story has a cute ending. Good lesson for both of you to learn that men know women have the same bodily functions and love them just the same. Your cousin needs to get over herself.
© anondogfree / Reddit
- She embarrassed herself by lying. The boyfriend seems like a cool guy.
© RoyallyOakie / Reddit
- How rude of you to climb out from under the bus she threw you under >:(
© TooManyAnts / Reddit
- Your cousin is so unserious for bringing it up and blaming you when her bf probably knew it was her in the first place, but didn’t say anything because he has manners. He also tried to deflect and make it less awkward. © YohanWinchester / Reddit
- Your cousin doesn’t think her boyfriend could tell who was the stinky one? He kissed her, not you. And the girl (human) code is not to blame someone else for their odor so she broke it, not you. And it’s not a girl code for defending yourself from an outright lie. Good thing you live in different countries. © Malibucat48 / Reddit
Imagine being told to shut up during a job interview 😳. Read this story to see what happened and why it left everyone talking!