My Cousin Blamed Me for Her Body Odor, Then I Turned the Tables

I’m (18f) from Ontario Canada and my cousin (19f) is from Florida USA. I’m staying with her family in Florida. We were out at midday at an outdoor restaurant and my cousin’s boyfriend (20m) was to meet us. My cousin had a sweaty body odor, but she had an active day. The BF kissed my cousin, and she introduced us. At the table, he made a face.

When I was looking away, my cousin tried to whisper to her BF, but I heard her. “The smell is from (my name). Please don’t say anything.” I said the smell is not from me. The BF got his nose close to my cousin’s upper body and smelled her. He kissed her on top of her head and told her it’s humanizing when such a beautiful woman gets smelly. She laughed awkwardly. On the ride back home, she told me that I unnecessarily embarrassed her. She said I broke the girl code.