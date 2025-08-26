My Ex-MIL Shamed Me for “Living Off” Her Son—She Regretted It When She Found the Truth

I (35F) split up with my ex just over a year ago. We had some issues with getting him to provide for our son (now 8). His parents were very much interested in drama.

When I made an application through the official “Child Maintenance Service”, he received a schedule listing his monthly payments. His parents contacted me, asking me to agree to an unofficial payment plan because the CMS amount was too high. They claimed that agreeing to a lower amount between us was better than not receiving a single penny from CMS.

I refused, deciding that having this agreement on paper and not receiving it would still be better than maybe getting something.