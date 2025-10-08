I Gave My Daughter the World, Now She Wants My Retirement Fund Too

Hello Bright Side,

I’m going to turn 55 soon, and I’ve set my sights on an early retirement at that age. I’ve saved up by turning down any extra luxuries, like vacations and fancy clothes. I’ve even cooked every meal I eat to keep my budget in check and avoid costly restaurant food bills. On top of that, I’ve worked an extra remote job to fund my early retirement.



My plan was set in motion. But when I told my daughter, Amanda, she said she needed money so she and her husband could go on a three-week-long trip around the world. I told her, “I’m not giving you anything, you have your own salary, your husband also has a job, save up for the trip yourselves, I’m not your bank.”



She went on to rant that I barely spent a dime on her, despite me paying off her student debt and saving her from loads of bad investments. Her ungratefulness and entitlement angered me, so I hung up the phone. Now, I’m feeling a little guilty that I did that, but I needed some space, and she was being completely unreasonable. Should I call her back and delay my retirement for a few more years? What do you think?



Sincerely,

Lizzie G.