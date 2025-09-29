I Don’t Want to Pay for My Stepdaughter’s Wedding—That Money Belongs to My Son

Dear Bright Side,



I (35M) have always supported my stepdaughter, but when my son got into fishing competitions, I backed his new hobby. My wife said, “Stop wasting our money on your son’s dreams. My daughter needs it more.” My stepdaughter is getting married in a few weeks and she needs extra money to pay for the venue.



But, I didn’t want to pay that amount, simply because my stepdaughter can ask her biological dad for it. He’s already quite wealthy and would do anything for her. But, my wife doesn’t want to take a cent from her ex-husband. I told her she’s not the one using the money, but then she threatened to cancel the wedding entirely if I kept backing paying for my son’s hobby instead of her daughter’s wedding.



She promised to make everyone know how heartless I’d become. I feel like she’s backing me into an unnecessary corner. Why would I prioritize my stepdaughter over my biological son, especially if he’s chasing a passion, while my stepdaughter can easily get her money from other means?



Elijah K.