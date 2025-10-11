17 Photos Proving That Family Life Isn’t Complete Without a Sense of Humor

They say patience is a virtue. Apparently, that’s why family life is the endless training of patience. The charming quirks and daily habits of partners may sometimes drive you crazy, but in the end, they always form a unique portrait of every family. It’s impossible to change this, so all that’s left is to find your zen and have a laugh.

“Yesterday my wife borrowed my car.”

“My husband insists the chicken is cooked perfectly.”

“My wife insists this is normal.”

“Here’s what my husband left me in the phone gallery.”

“This is how my husband wears socks when he’s relaxing.”

“Trying out my wife’s LED mask. Not convinced this thing actually works, and I look ridiculous.”

“Last night I got shocked because my wife didn’t mention she broke the charger.”

“Usually at night, when the room is already dark, I just reach for the charger. And so today it immediately shocked me. I woke up my wife, and she simply said, ’Oh, yes, it’s broken.’ And I still feel a slight tingling in my finger, damn.”

“Look at how my wife ’cleans’ the wooden floor.”

Well, they might last another 5 years or so. © Piza_Pie / Reddit

“The night my husband made burgers for the first time. He set off the fire alarm 4 times.”

“My wife’s ‘bean burrito’ is just a pound of refried beans.”

“I asked my wife where the tape measurer is. She said in the drawer.”

“My wife set the AC at home to 30°C.”

“And I was wondering why it was so warm inside. I even reached for the remote.”

“A licorice cake I made for my husband 3 years ago, and I’ll never hear the end of it.”

It’s like one of those AI-generated images. © starrypierrot / Reddit

“My husband hangs toilet paper like this.”

“A typical lunch of my husband — 8 hot dogs”

Holy moly, my stomach hurts! © Cagatay38 / Reddit

“My wife went to get groceries and showed up an hour later with 188 jalapeno peppers.”

This photo will be the perfect argument in court during a divorce. © LynxDarkwood313 / Reddit

“My wife digs though all the ice cream to get all the fudge and peanut butter cups.”