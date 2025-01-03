My Ex Secretly Planted a GPS Tracker in My Backpack

Technology has become an integral part of our lives, making it easier to stay connected, navigate the world, and even keep our belongings safe. But what happens when the same tools meant to enhance our lives are used to invade our privacy? Tracking devices and location-sharing features can be helpful in the right hands, but they can also become tools of control and surveillance when misused. Recently, Bright Side received a letter from a reader who experienced this firsthand, uncovering a hidden tracker and the unsettling truth behind it.

She wrote:

Thank you, Ruby, for trusting us with this personal and sensitive story. We’ve crafted five distinct pieces of advice to help you navigate this challenging situation with safety and confidence.

Secure your technology and space.

Begin by thoroughly securing your devices and living space. Take your phone to a professional to check for spyware or malicious apps that may have been installed. Change all your passwords for email, social media, and financial accounts, opting for strong, unique combinations. Consider installing security cameras or a smart doorbell to monitor who comes near your home. These steps will help reclaim your sense of safety and protect you from further invasions of privacy.

Involve the authorities.

Your ex’s actions cross serious legal boundaries and should not be ignored. Report the GPS tracker and the confrontation to the police, documenting everything, including the tracker itself, your ex’s admission, and any other instances of controlling or threatening behavior. Request a restraining order to prevent him from coming near you. This isn’t just about your safety now—it’s about setting a clear boundary that this behavior is unacceptable. The law is there to protect you, so don’t hesitate to use it.

Lean on your support system.

Dealing with this kind of situation can feel isolating, so don’t hesitate to reach out to friends or family you trust. Share what happened and ask for their support, whether it’s staying with someone temporarily, checking in on you regularly, or simply listening. You don’t have to face this alone, and the reassurance of a trusted circle can make a world of difference. Consider telling your workplace or neighbors as well, so they’re aware of any potential issues. Safety is a collective effort.

Seek emotional support and therapy.

An experience like this can leave lasting emotional scars, even if you feel you’re handling it well. Consider reaching out to a therapist to process your feelings of fear, betrayal, and unease. Therapy can help you rebuild your sense of safety and trust in your surroundings. It’s also a space to explore any lingering effects of the “intense” relationship you described and how it might have shaped your current boundaries. Healing is just as important as resolving the immediate danger.

Set clear boundaries with your ex.

If you feel safe doing so, make it clear to your ex that his behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Avoid an in-person meeting and instead communicate via text or email, where a written record can be kept. Let him know you are prepared to take legal action if he contacts you again or continues tracking you. The goal is not to engage in a back-and-forth argument but to deliver a firm, unambiguous message. Ensure all future communication happens through a lawyer or mediator, if necessary.