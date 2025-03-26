My Fiancé Calls Me Selfish for Having Pregnancy Cravings

Last night, after I served the kids and was getting ready to make my fiancé’s plate, he said he wanted steak and potatoes like me. Mind you, he was aware of the menu because I have my meals planned the night before. I told my fiancé I only had one steak — for me.

My fiancé said, “Well, we can share.” I politely told him no. Because I would need to eat all of my food since I am feeding for two and this is all I have for the night, knowing I’ll most likely still be hungry whilst you guys have a meal you can come back for seconds.