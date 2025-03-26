My Fiancé Calls Me Selfish for Having Pregnancy Cravings
Pregnancy can shake up routines, change appetites, and even create unexpected conflicts in otherwise happy families. But who would have thought that something as simple as dinner could cause so much tension? This next Reddit user recently shared how her cravings have not only affected her menu choices but also her relationship.
Pregnancy cravings took over my diet.
I am 3 months pregnant and every day I’ve been craving steak and potatoes. I also need to cook for my family, so today I made baked pizza spaghetti with fried catfish, a salad, and dinner rolls. I, of course, am making the same dish I’ve been eating almost every day these last few months. So this has been my schedule: I make 2 separate meals for my pregnancy cravings.
Dinner plans took an unpleasant turn.
Last night, after I served the kids and was getting ready to make my fiancé’s plate, he said he wanted steak and potatoes like me. Mind you, he was aware of the menu because I have my meals planned the night before. I told my fiancé I only had one steak — for me.
My fiancé said, “Well, we can share.” I politely told him no. Because I would need to eat all of my food since I am feeding for two and this is all I have for the night, knowing I’ll most likely still be hungry whilst you guys have a meal you can come back for seconds.
He’d never spoken to me like that before.
I am now, in his words, a “selfish woman using pregnancy as an excuse to be selfish.” I asked what’s different about today than all the other days, when I’ve been literally eating the same thing almost every day with no complaints? He said nothing but shook his head and said, “It’s the principle, bae...” and just walked off. We’ve barely spoken since. Just a dry good morning and goodbyes.
Maybe if he expressed that he wanted the same thing as me, I would have prepared for it, but he literally always eats what I make. I didn’t know I had to be a mind reader.
I can’t read minds.
People online were quick to offer their takes on the issue. Opinions ranged from full support to unexpected takes as well, but most people agreed the woman’s partner was totally out of line in wanting her to make even more changes to her meal plans.
One user shared: “... he’s a bad man that can’t help his pregnant wife make dinner. Or at least tell you the night before that he would like to have the steak and potatoes as well.”
Another added: “I’m shocked that everyone glossed over that he’s her fiancé. If he doesn’t have the decency to marry her, he might as well treat her nicely during pregnancy.”
Some claimed there’s still something to gain in this unpleasant situation: “... he’s helping her practice for when she has a screaming newborn who can only communicate through crying — so she is learning how to mind read now before it becomes really necessary.”
Even the pregnancy announcements themselves can be tricky sometimes. Check out the experiences of these people, whose joyful moments were ruined by rude bosses and selfish relatives.