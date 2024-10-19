My Friend’s Fiancée Wants Him to End Our Friendship Because of My Chest

Even the most innocent habits can sometimes spark unexpected drama. In this story, a woman finds herself at the center of a conflict during her weekly D&D game when her friend's fiancée accuses her of trying to show off. What was meant to be a simple way to get comfortable during the game turned into a major issue, with harsh accusations and hurt feelings.

My group of friends gets together every week for D&D.

There are only two women in our friend group. It's always at friend A's house because he's the DM and has a fancy table and a whole set up there. A has a fiancée who recently moved in with him. She's cool, and I don't have anything against her. She has her own group of friends and doesn't have the same interests as us or 'click' for a lack of a better word with her husband's friends (us).

My friend's fiancée is trying to get more into his interests.

My friend's fiancée has been there for our games too. She doesn't play with us, just kind of watches and plays on her phone. A has a table specifically for the game, one with a recessed middle so we don't have to put away our stuff at the end, he just puts a leaf over the top to protect it. Because of that, in order to move around your character, you have to lean forward or stand to be able to reach.

I have a big chest.

I'm 5' 4'' and 155ish pounds with an H-cup. I've already started the process of getting a reduction, and I can't wait to have this weight off of me! The problem is that when I lean forward, my chest squishes against the table, and it gets uncomfortable and painful.

I rest my chest on the edge of the table.

It doesn't push them up or call attention to them, to be honest, I don't even think it's noticeable. With the height of the chairs, I can still sit normally and lean forward without it hurting my chest. I've been doing this for months and no one has said anything.

His fiancée snapped out of nowhere.

Last week, my friend's fiancée said I was trying to "put myself on display and to put my chest away cause no one cares." I was shocked and didn't know what she was talking about at first, neither did anyone else until she pointed at my chest and called attention to what I was doing.

She caused a scene.

We ended the night early. She's still mad at me and doesn't want me to come over anymore. I've apologized and said I'd try not to do it anymore, and even told her how I'm going to get it reduced next year. She called me a "show off" and is asking A to stop being friends with me. I'm at a loss. I've even caught myself doing it at home with my own table without even thinking about it.

People took her side.

Wrong. She cares very much. She's been stewing over this for a long time. What you're doing is not seductive, and your friend group knows that. It's not wrong, either.

She wants you out and wants to be the queen. Sadly, it's not what you're doing. It's you. If it wasn't the boobs, she'd have found something else wrong. Final_Figure_7150 / Reddit

She sees you as a rival. Many women make their men get rid of their female friends. I’ve been called a lot of nasty names, and then comes the call that “I can’t see them anymore.” As if I was interested.

All you can do is not do it with other women. Make sure that if there is flirting or advances from someone’s man, you shut it down. feminist1946 / Reddit

I'm still wondering how you're supposed to "put your chest away". They're literally part of your body, you're not responsible for people's reaction about it. Specially when you're just trying to be comfortable. A's fiancée is jealous and insecure. Initial_Revenue2429 / Reddit

So, I’m not alone in this. She’s not your friend, don’t take her comments to heart. If your friend doesn’t want to be friends because of her, then he’s not a true friend of yours. Move on. SoullessEarthling / Reddit