I Checked a Fitness App on My Husband’s Phone and Learned His Nasty Secret

Long gone are the days when people had to follow their significant others around in disguise when they were acting sketchy. Now you can catch a liar in the act straight from a phone. And no, we’re not talking about stalking your spouse on Instagram or other social networks. Our today’s heroine, who’s a 37-year-old woman, proved that even a fitness app may become handy if you want to find out the truth. The woman wrote a letter to our editorial and shared how she found out that her now ex-husband was cheating on her through a fitness social media app.

The woman was happy that her husband started to go on runs.

A woman named Vivienne, 37, wrote a letter to our editorial and shared her, almost detective story, that led to her parting ways with her beloved spouse. Vivienne opened her letter, saying, «My husband Mike and I have been happily married for over 15 years now. I’ve always been a sporty person and I can say that gym is my second home, because of how much time I spend on exercising every day.

Mike, in his turn, has always been fond of a quite lazy lifestyle, accompanied by overeating and zero exercise. I did try to make him live a healthier life and do at least some sport to compensate that bad habit of overeating that Mike has always had. But to no avail, he did like his lifestyle, so I just gave up on persuading him to live a healthier life.» This lasted up until the day when Mike started to gain weight. Vivienne wrote, «Due to his genes, Mike has always been in a quite good shape. He didn’t gain weight even after long periods of eating before bedtime. But things changed as he started aging. Mike is 40, and his lifestyle finally took a toll on his physical appearance. He started gaining pounds profusely. This was when we went to a doctor and when Mike was advised to exercise and, in particular, to go for runs.» Vivienne shared, «I was happy to notice how Mike finally started going on runs, and he seemed to even enjoy it gradually. But later, it all turned out to be just a good cover for his absolutely disgusting personality.»

Mike’s enthusiasm about running has become suspicious to Vivienne.

Vivienne goes on with her story, saying, «Recently, Mike has become too fond of going for runs. There were several times that I offered to go on runs with him. But he would always make up some excuse about how he was going to run too far for me, or he was saying I wouldn’t be able to keep up with him.» The woman explained, «Things were getting really suspicious. I became especially alarmed after Mike just woke up one morning and decided he would be taking a ’break’ from our relationship. He didn’t provide me with any explanation, he just stated that he needed a break and that was it. This is when I eventually started digging in, and I did discover that something bigger was going on there.»

The woman decided to do some snooping, and she was interested in Mike’s fitness app.

Vivienne added, «Mike and I both have a fitness social media app installed on our phones. This app enables people to follow each other and even share their workouts with each other. One can go on a run, a swim or a hike and post it to this app, and it will share the post with all people who’re your friends on this app.» Of course, Vivienne and her husband followed each other on the app. But there was one nuance that Mike failed to remember. The logic of the app was so, that if one’s account is set to public, the app shares data with all followers, and this data was including a map of a person’s fitness route. The woman said, «What I ended up finding through the running maps of this application was shocking for me. I saw that Mike would start his run at another house, and the route was unchanged. The house that was the ending point of Mike’s route was a half of a mile away from our place.»

Vivienne found out the reason why her husband was so fond of running.

Vivienne explained, «This didn’t tell me the whole story instantly. But my investigation sure gave me a lot of reassurance about the reason why my lazy husband became such a prominent runner in no time. I made another investigation, and I easily found out who he was cheating on me with and what he was doing all those times he was gone. I already had an address of that woman and I just showed up at her house, claiming that I know everything. And she told me the whole story, in details.» Turned out, Mike’s affair partner was his ex-girlfriend, whom he dated in high school. They parted ways right before Mike and Vivienne started dating, but Mike never cut ties with his ex. On the contrary, he was seeing her very often and even gave her presents for every birthday. The high-school love told Vivienne that her husband and she have been in a romantic relationship for over 6 months. And 6 months ago was the time when Mike actually started to go on his runs. The puzzle was solved for Vivienne. The woman concluded, «I confronted Mike immediately after I found out the truth. And even then he was lying and was trying to find excuses again and again. But my trust in him vanished, I couldn’t even look at him without disgust anymore. So, I’m a divorced, free and happy woman now. And now I know that fitness apps are handy not only in terms of tracking the miles, but also in terms of revealing the true faces of some people.»