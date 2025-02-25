My Girlfriend Broke Up With Me After I Tried to Propose With My Grandmother’s Ring

My girlfriend just found the ring I was going to propose to her with—it was my grandmother’s, who passed a few years ago. Since I was a little boy, my grandmother said she was going to give it to me to give to my future wife, and when my mother met my girlfriend, she insisted on sending it to me.

My girlfriend confronted me that she had found it a few weeks ago and tried it on. When I told her the story behind it, she broke up with me and asked me how dare I give her something with someone else’s vows on it. I am heartbroken by this.