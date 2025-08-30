My Granddaughter Made Me Feel So Ashamed, I Had to Leave Her Wedding

Well, hey there Bright Side!

At 78, I’m not one for makeup or fancy dresses. But when my granddaughter asked me to her wedding, I thought maybe, just maybe, I could feel pretty again. So, I picked out a beautiful dress, did my hair, and spent hours on my makeup. I thought I looked great. But when I walked in, the stares were impossible to ignore.

My granddaughter pulled me aside, looking uncomfortable. “Grandma,” she said, embarrassed, “I love how you’re trying to be trendy, but maybe stick to your usual look next time. Quick! Go to the bathroom and get changed.” It felt like my world came crashing down. I didn’t even know what to say. So, I left, tears streaming down my face.

Later, she called to apologize, saying she’d let the stress of the wedding get to her. She admitted she’d overreacted. But I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to forgive her. The shame I feel makes it hard to imagine going to any family gatherings again.

Yours, with embarrassment

Paula