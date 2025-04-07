My Husband Asked for a Paternity Test, I Have Every Right to Be Offended

The conversation went as follows:

He said, “Her hair is really dark.” So I said, “Yeah, it is,” even though it isn’t darker than his. He then mentioned getting the test. It was completely out of the blue. I initially said that he should go for it, as I wasn’t thinking. But, now I’ve had some time to reflect, I’m really not happy about it.

If he wants to get the test, fine by me, BUT it just feels like he doesn’t trust me. Am I overthinking this?! He has no reason to think like this. He even went as far as to say, “If she wasn’t mine biologically, she’d still be my girl.” That statement just pissed me off, and I’ve said nothing to him since.