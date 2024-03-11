My Husband Is Raging Because I Was With Another Man During Our Break

A woman, 28, came to Reddit and posted her story about her unusual case of infidelity. She asked the people of Reddit a question at the start, which sounded like, «Did I cheat on my husband?» The woman wants to be with her spouse again after their breakup, but he is mad, because he thinks she’s a cheater.

The relationship in the family went absolutely wrong.

The woman started her post, saying, «I had been with my husband „Eric“ for 7 years, married for 2 of them. He was verbally and physically toxic to me from the beginning. I left him suddenly one day after a big fight, despite his extreme protests.» She decided to proceed with their split legally and made some further arrangements. The woman revealed, «I filed for divorce and moved in with family out of state. He and I still talked from time to time and were both obviously hurting. He wanted me back, but I just felt our situation was too unhealthy.» The woman then did something she totally regrets now. She said, «To feel some sense of self-worth, I had a fling with another man. I regretted it and not too long after, I asked Eric if we could try counseling and try us again. He asked point-blank if I had slept with anyone else in our separation and I admitted that I had.»

The man is totally unwilling to get back to his wife.

The woman revealed that her husband’s behavior was unacceptable for her. She said, «He told me that I’m a cheater, and that I broke our marriage vows because we were still married. He now says that there is absolutely no hope of us ever getting back together.» She explained it further, saying, «Although our situation was unhealthy, I just miss our deep friendship and comfortability with each other. I’m devastated and at a loss. I feel like this entire thing is my fault and that I never should’ve left.» The woman asked a question to all people of the subreddit. She wrote, «My question is, did I cheat? I feel like he’s using this as an excuse to put all the blame on me, so he does not have to accept responsibility for his role in the separation. I just am so sad and don’t know what to do. I received his signed portion of the divorce papers, and I have to sign them to finalize it, but I’m too upset.» She revealed that she doesn’t want things to be like that. She said, «Any attempt I make of asking him to get back together is met with a hard no. He wants to be friends, but I told him that’s too painful if there’s no hope for us to be together. What do you make of this?»

The OP explained a few things to people who became concerned about her story.

The woman made some extra edits to her post and explained some additional things to all people who asked her questions in the comments. She wrote, «For everyone suggesting therapy, I see a therapist once a week to process all of this. She tells me it’s a very dangerous situation for me to be in and that she would be very concerned if I went back. I just am hoping maybe she’s wrong though and that there could be more hopeful options for us.» She also added, «I still want to be with him because I’m not perfect either. I was also toxic to him physically and verbally :( The bad times were so bad but the good times were so good, and I just miss the comfortable good times so badly and wish he could consider giving us another chance :(» After reading people’s replies, the woman said, «After reading everyone’s replies, I have decided to sign the papers and move on with my life. It is very sad for me to accept. Before I submit the papers, I am seeing my therapist in a few days, and I will ask her how to cope with the sadness that will arise from it.» She closed her post, saying, «Ok, so, soo many people are telling me that I’m co-dependent. I looked into that, and I probably am. People are also telling me to work on myself before my next relationship, so I’ll try that. I’ve been reading every single comment and still am. Thank you everyone.»