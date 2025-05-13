My Husband Refused to Let Me Go on a Girls’ Trip, and His Excuse Left Me Fuming

The tension deepens when finances enter the chat. She writes:

“Now he doesn’t want me to go with my friends either. Next, he said that I should use my money to save it and pay down credit card bills. Here is my issue with that. I am the finance person in the house. My husband hates it when I say we need to save money and pay off debt. He tells me that I’m acting like a mom and that I don’t have the right to tell him what to do with his money.

So we made an agreement that we combined our finances and everything in the household gets paid first, I.e, bills, debt, groceries, savings. Whatever is left over, we split it 50-50, and we can’t dictate what either of us does with that money since it’s our money. His words, by the way.

Now he’s telling me that I don’t need to spend my money to go to Miami, and I need to save it to put it back into the house. I reminded him that he’s done with the household money. We prioritize the house first before what we personally want. Whatever I have left over, I’m saving my personal money to go on the trip, and he can’t tell me what I’m supposed to do with my money.”

Not only is he contradicting their agreement, but it’s all one-sided. She points out:

“I also want to add he’s not saying the same thing about his personal money, just my own. I told him he can’t tell me what I can or can’t do with my personal money. That’s something we agreed on because he didn’t want that to be done to him. He said that he’s not telling me, but he’s highly recommending it. But he’s literally telling me what to do with my money.”