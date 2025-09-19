My Husband Refused to Pay for My Daughter’s Tuition, So I Showed Him My True Face

Hi Bright Side,

My name is Heidi. I’ve been married to my husband Simon for 12 years.

I have an 18 y.o. daughter from a previous relationship, and he has a daughter from his first marriage.

In September, my stepdaughter turned 16, and my husband bought her a brand-new car, an Audi.

I asked him to contribute to my daughter’s college fund to make things fair for both girls.

My daughter has been working double shifts to pay for her college and he should contribute too.

He replied, “I’m not responsible for your child. Get a job if you want to help her, or ask her dad!”

He knows full well that her father is not in our lives.

I smiled because I had a plan. That night, without telling anyone, I listed everything in the house that was mine for sale online: furniture I had brought with me, belongings I’d purchased before quitting my job to focus on raising the girls. Nearly half of what filled that house was mine.

The next day, I went to our closet and wrinkled every piece of clothing I had carefully ironed for him. In the kitchen, I left a deliberate mess.