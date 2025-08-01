My Husband Thought I Was Faking My Period Pain—So He Secretly Set a Trap With His Mother

My stomach dropped. I stared at him, trying to process what I’d just heard. He installed a camera. In our bedroom. Not out of concern. Not for safety.

But to spy on me. To “catch” me in some imagined lie. He said he deleted the footage, but I don’t believe him. And even if he did—how can I trust that the footage was all he took? Or that he won’t do something like this again?

When I confronted him, shaking with fury and betrayal, he had the audacity to tell me I was violating his trust. That I was overreacting. That his mother used to say women would do this trick when they didn’t feel like doing something.

I couldn’t breathe. The man who vowed to love and protect me thought I was pretending? That I’d go to such lengths, suffer such pain, for attention?

That night, I packed a small bag, grabbed my essentials, and left. I didn’t even argue. I was too numb. I drove straight to my mother’s house and have been staying here since. He’s been calling, texting, leaving voicemails about how sorry he is.

But every message feels hollow. He’s never really supported me during my worst moments—only tolerated me. And now I see that he never truly believed me to begin with. I don’t know what the future holds. I don’t know if I can go back to someone who saw my suffering as manipulation.

Sincerely

Patricia