My MIL Disowned Our Family After We Forbid Her From Kissing Our Newborn

A new mom was left in shock after her mother-in-law had an extreme reaction to what was seemingly a simple rule. Distressed by having possibly caused her husband’s family to drift away, she turned to social media to ask for advice on how to proceed with the difficult matter.

She wrote:

“Our newborn spent 12 days in the NICU. Like most new parents, we have a ’no kissing the baby’ rule. He is 5 weeks old. No shots yet and no real protection. We are his first line of defense. My husband told his mom no kissing and the last time we saw her I wore him in an attempt to prevent that. It didn’t work — she got up in my space and kissed him anyways. I was so awestruck, I didn’t say anything.

This kept happening. Then, on my husband’s birthday she did it again — three times after being told not to — and my husband decided that he had to lay it all out for her in writing because us verbally telling her was obviously not working. Later in the day, he told her she broke our rules and that it’s a simple rule, so how can we ever trust her to babysit in the future if she can’t even follow this one rule now.

She sent him back a snotty reply that essentially said, ’Well, I have no reason to see you anytime soon anyways,’ and then proceeded to tell all of his sisters what a horrible son he was. His stepdad called him and flipped on him for ’talking to his mother like a stranger’ and his sisters essentially said that he would have to apologize to her even though we were in the right because she probably won’t apologize to us.

Almost a week later, she texted him an essay essentially blaming me for everything. She said that I want him to cut her off from his life and that I’ve always hated her; that I’m very rude when she asks how I’m doing, and that I physically recoil when she touches me. She also said she never kissed our son, even though we both saw it. It was a very mean message that was 85% centered around how terrible I am, even though the issue is her kissing our son.

So he decided to go confront her by going to her house. Well — he recorded the interaction because he knows that she’ll try and spin it to her sisters, and I can’t believe what I heard.”