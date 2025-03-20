I Was Kicked Off Our Family Vacation for Breastfeeding—by My Own MIL

Thank you for sharing your story. What you went through was unfair, and it’s understandable to feel hurt and betrayed. Please remember that you are not alone, and you deserve to be treated with respect. Here are some suggestions to help you navigate this difficult time:

Set Boundaries with your MIL: Your mother-in-law overstepped in a deeply personal and inappropriate way. Going forward, it’s important to establish clear boundaries to protect yourself and your child from similar situations. If necessary, limit her involvement in your personal decisions.

Communicate with Your Partner: Your husband’s response (or lack of one) played a crucial role in this situation. Have an open and honest conversation with him about how this made you feel. A strong marriage requires mutual support, and he should be standing by you, especially when it comes to parenting choices. If he refuses to see his drawbacks or understand your POV, reconsider your relationship.

Surround Yourself with Supportive People: This experience likely left you feeling isolated or judged. Lean on people who respect and uplift you—whether that’s friends, family, or a community of like-minded mothers who understand what you’re going through.

Prioritize Your Mental and Emotional Well-being: Situations like these can take an emotional toll. Do things that bring you comfort and peace, whether that’s journaling, therapy, or simply taking time to relax and reset. You deserve to feel safe and supported.

Stand Firm in Your Choices as a Mother: Breastfeeding is a natural and healthy choice for your baby, and you should never feel ashamed or pressured to stop because of someone else’s discomfort. Trust your instincts, and don’t let anyone make you feel like a bad mother for doing what’s best for your child.

You have every right to advocate for yourself. Whatever path you choose moving forward, know that your feelings are valid.