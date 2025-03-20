I Was Kicked Off Our Family Vacation for Breastfeeding—by My Own MIL
Family vacations are supposed to be filled with laughter, relaxation, and bonding moments. But for me, our long-awaited trip turned into a nightmare when my mother-in-law (MIL) decided I wasn’t welcome—just because I was breastfeeding my baby.
Hi, Bright Side! Here’s my story about my long-awaited vacation that turned into a nightmare. When my husband and I were invited to join his family on a beach vacation, I was thrilled. As a new mom, I was exhausted, and the idea of getting away for a week with the whole family sounded perfect. My baby was just five months old, exclusively breastfed, and I had already prepared myself to nurse in public. I didn’t think it would be a problem, but boy, was I wrong.
The first signs of trouble.
From the moment we arrived, I could tell my MIL was tense. At first, I assumed it was just the stress of organizing a big family trip, but soon, I started noticing little comments directed at me. She kept bringing up bottle-feeding, emphasizing how much easier it would be. I brushed it off, thinking she was just trying to be helpful.
The second day, we were all at the pool having a good time. My son suddenly got hungry, so I started breastfeeding him by the pool. My MIL got angry, saying I was making my FIL uncomfortable. She told me I should take my baby somewhere “private”. I didn’t want any drama, so I returned to my room with my son.
Things got so much worse.
Next day, she cornered me again and told me that I was “embarrassing everyone” and she accused me of “exposing” myself. She told me to leave. I was stunned.
I expected my husband to back me up—but then I saw how uncomfortable he looked. He mumbled something about how maybe it would be easier if I just pumped and used bottles for the rest of the trip. That was when it hit me—I was on my own in this. My own husband wasn’t willing to stand up for me. My father-in-law didn’t even glance in my direction the whole trip, as if I was not feeding my baby but doing something immoral.
My husband’s reaction is making me question my marriage.
That night, I received a text from my MIL. She had booked me a flight home for the next morning. Just like that, I was being kicked off the family vacation for feeding my child the way I chose to.
I showed my husband the message, hoping he’d be outraged. Instead, he just sighed and said maybe it was for the best and that he’d come home in a few days.
I packed my things in silence. I wasn’t just leaving a vacation—I was coming to terms with something much bigger. My feelings weren’t valued, my role as a mother wasn’t respected, and I had no real support from the one person who should have had my back.
What would you do in my situation?
I took the flight home and spent the next few days processing everything. My MIL later texted me as if nothing had happened. My husband returned, acting like it was just an unfortunate misunderstanding. But for me, things have changed. I can’t unsee how easily they had dismissed me. I shared the issue with my mother, and she told me that I probably was being “too sensitive” because of the baby and that I should give my husband and his family another chance. I am not so sure. Please advise.
Thank you for sharing your story. What you went through was unfair, and it’s understandable to feel hurt and betrayed. Please remember that you are not alone, and you deserve to be treated with respect. Here are some suggestions to help you navigate this difficult time:
Set Boundaries with your MIL: Your mother-in-law overstepped in a deeply personal and inappropriate way. Going forward, it’s important to establish clear boundaries to protect yourself and your child from similar situations. If necessary, limit her involvement in your personal decisions.
Communicate with Your Partner: Your husband’s response (or lack of one) played a crucial role in this situation. Have an open and honest conversation with him about how this made you feel. A strong marriage requires mutual support, and he should be standing by you, especially when it comes to parenting choices. If he refuses to see his drawbacks or understand your POV, reconsider your relationship.
Surround Yourself with Supportive People: This experience likely left you feeling isolated or judged. Lean on people who respect and uplift you—whether that’s friends, family, or a community of like-minded mothers who understand what you’re going through.
Prioritize Your Mental and Emotional Well-being: Situations like these can take an emotional toll. Do things that bring you comfort and peace, whether that’s journaling, therapy, or simply taking time to relax and reset. You deserve to feel safe and supported.
Stand Firm in Your Choices as a Mother: Breastfeeding is a natural and healthy choice for your baby, and you should never feel ashamed or pressured to stop because of someone else’s discomfort. Trust your instincts, and don’t let anyone make you feel like a bad mother for doing what’s best for your child.
You have every right to advocate for yourself. Whatever path you choose moving forward, know that your feelings are valid.