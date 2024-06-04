My Neighbor Asked Me to Stop Running Because Her Son Was Watching Me

For our reader, running was like hitting the reset button every evening — fresh air, clear head, zero drama. What’s more, she knew her neighborhood like the back of her hand. However, one weird comment from her neighbor about her running outfit totally threw her off. Now, our reader isn’t sure if she even wants to lace up her shoes anymore.

One of our readers sent us a message.

Thank you for sharing your story with us! This situation is completely unfair. Here are some tips to help you reclaim your running route and feel confident.

Keep running there.

Your neighbor’s comment is entirely about her son and his discomfort, not a reflection on you. It’s her responsibility to address her son’s behavior, not yours to change your clothes or running route. If you feel comfortable, consider a calm conversation with your neighbor. You can say something like, “My clothes are appropriate for exercise. I’m comfortable running in my neighborhood, and I won’t be changing my routine.”

Find someone to run with.

If you want to feel safer and more comfortable, consider running with a friend or joining a running group. This way you’ll have the necessary support. Besides, you might want to switch back to solo running mode when you’re feeling confident again. Remember, you have the right to feel safe and comfortable running in your own neighborhood.

Don’t let her take away the enjoyment.

When you lace up your shoes, visualize the positive emotions you usually associate with running. Think about the endorphin rush after a good run, the feeling of accomplishment when you reach your goal, or the way your stress melts away with each stride. By refocusing on the positive aspects of running, you can drown out the negativity from your neighbor’s comment.

Don’t pay attention to the neighbor.

While you shouldn’t have to anticipate harassment, having a prepared response can be useful. A simple, “I’m comfortable in what I’m wearing and will continue running here,” can shut down further conversation. You can also try using noise-cancelling headphones while running. This can help you zone out from distractions and focus on your workout.