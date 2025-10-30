LOL Better than being towed 🤗 Ask him if he'd rather be towed, 'cause that's another option. One that you're more than happy to do.
My Neighbor Treated My Driveway Like Free Parking, So I Taught Him a Lesson
A neighbor who constantly parks in someone’s driveway can quickly go from annoying to infuriating. For one social media poster, the breaking point came after a long shift, when his driveway was blocked yet again. What followed was a mix of patience, clever planning, and a bold move that might’ve been a little extreme—but was totally worth it.
He ignored my warnings until... enough was enough.
I’ve got this neighbor who treats my driveway like it’s his personal parking spot. Big black SUV parked like he’s marking territory. The first time it happened, I figured it was an honest mistake. We share a narrow street, and space is tight. So I left a note on his windshield: “Hey, friendly reminder—this driveway belongs to me :)” The smiley face was me trying to keep things civil. But the next day, he was in the same spot. No note in return. Just his giant SUV sitting there like a middle finger.
So I knocked on his door. He opened it wearing pajama pants and a “what now” expression. “Hey, just a reminder, you can’t park in my driveway.” “Yeah, I’ll move it later.” Later turned out to be three hours.
It became a pattern. He’d park there whenever it suited him—quick errands, overnight, sometimes even when I was out for the day. I started documenting it: dates, times, photos. I wasn’t trying to be that neighbor, but I knew this was probably going to escalate. Then last week, I came home from a 12-hour shift. Dead tired. All I wanted was a shower and my bed. But the SUV was sitting in my driveway again.
At first, I just sat there in my car, gripping the steering wheel. Then I called his number. Straight to voicemail. I honked once, twice, waited. Nothing. So I drove two blocks away, parked, and walked home in the cold. My feet hurt, and my back hurt.
I’d had enough.
The stage was set for revenge.
The next morning, I took a little trip to the hardware store and found the perfect solution to my problem. Then the following evening, as usual, his SUV rolled into my driveway again. I watched from the kitchen window as he got out and wandered over to his house. Once he went inside, that was my cue.
I grabbed my wrench, went out there, and got to work. Half an hour later, the bright yellow bollard I’d bought at the hardware store was installed, locked upright behind his rear bumper. I slept so well that night.
Early the next day, there was a knock at my door.
He finally confronted me, furious and desperate.
I didn’t answer it. Then my phone started buzzing. I didn’t answer that either. I just went about my day.
By the afternoon, the SUV was of course still there, same spot. Finally, as I was getting home from work, he stormed out of his house. “You blocked my car in. I missed work. I’m reporting you.” “Me?” I said, unlocking the bollard. “I’m not the one who keeps parking in someone else’s driveway.”
He sputtered something about “theft” and “damage” while reversing out, practically peeling rubber. I just waved.
And now... well, I keep wondering if maybe I went too far. It’s a little extreme, I guess. But then I look at my driveway and I can’t help but think maybe that bright yellow bollard was the best decision I ever made.
Too far? Or not far enough?
Hi there! Thanks for sharing your experience with us. It sounds like a frustrating situation, and it must be tough to keep dealing with a neighbor who doesn’t respect your space. Here are some suggestions to help you manage this issue and handle similar conflicts in the future:
Have a direct conversation with your neighbor: Approach the matter calmly and respectfully. Clearly explain that his actions are causing inconvenience, and remind him of your previous requests. Keep the tone polite, but firm.
Hold on to your records of the incidents: You’ve already documented the dates and times your neighbor has parked in your driveway. Keep hold of those, with photos as proof, if possible, as they’ll be helpful if the situation escalates or if you need to take further action.
Explore legal options: If the parking problem continues, research local laws about driveway blocking and trespassing. Knowing your rights will give you a clear course of action if you need to escalate the issue.
Check that your bollard is legal: Make sure your bollard complies with local regulations and is installed entirely on your property.
Remain patient but firm: Understand that people sometimes act out of laziness or entitlement. Be patient, but continue to assert your rights in a clear and direct manner.
Use neutral language when addressing the issue: When confronting your neighbor, avoid sounding aggressive or accusatory. Instead, focus on the inconvenience caused and the need for respect in shared spaces.
Follow up as necessary: If the problem continues, don’t hesitate to follow up. You might need to remind your neighbor or explore more formal options, such as reaching out to a homeowner association or local authorities.
By following these steps, you can effectively address parking conflicts with your neighbor while maintaining your peace and property rights.
