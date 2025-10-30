My Neighbor Treated My Driveway Like Free Parking, So I Taught Him a Lesson

I’ve got this neighbor who treats my driveway like it’s his personal parking spot. Big black SUV parked like he’s marking territory. The first time it happened, I figured it was an honest mistake. We share a narrow street, and space is tight. So I left a note on his windshield: “Hey, friendly reminder—this driveway belongs to me :)” The smiley face was me trying to keep things civil. But the next day, he was in the same spot. No note in return. Just his giant SUV sitting there like a middle finger.

So I knocked on his door. He opened it wearing pajama pants and a “what now” expression. “Hey, just a reminder, you can’t park in my driveway.” “Yeah, I’ll move it later.” Later turned out to be three hours.

It became a pattern. He’d park there whenever it suited him—quick errands, overnight, sometimes even when I was out for the day. I started documenting it: dates, times, photos. I wasn’t trying to be that neighbor, but I knew this was probably going to escalate. Then last week, I came home from a 12-hour shift. Dead tired. All I wanted was a shower and my bed. But the SUV was sitting in my driveway again.

At first, I just sat there in my car, gripping the steering wheel. Then I called his number. Straight to voicemail. I honked once, twice, waited. Nothing. So I drove two blocks away, parked, and walked home in the cold. My feet hurt, and my back hurt.

I’d had enough.