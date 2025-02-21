A Woman With Rare Condition Spends Terrifying Sums to Buy a Bra, as Her Breasts Won’t Stop Growing

Paige said, “The growth is sporadic—sometimes it stops, then all of a sudden, they grow a lot in a month. I try to buy stretchy tops, so there’s more space when they grow—but I’m always on the lookout for new clothes. Replacing them costs a fortune. And I have to get my bras custom-made—at about 280AU$ (£140) each. But I’ve just had to accept it.”

Paige’s breasts began growing uncontrollably when she was 25, and they haven’t stopped since. Her bust size has increased dramatically over the past few years. In January 2022, she measured 100cm, but by September that year, it had grown to 114cm. By May 2023, her chest had expanded to 139cm—and now, it has reached an incredible 143cm.

On top of dealing with the physical challenges of her condition, Paige also faces constant attention—both wanted and unwanted. She receives up to 40 messages a day from people asking her out, along with a flood of comments from trolls.

She admitted, “I don’t like wearing tight clothing in public because I get unpleasant looks, particularly from other women. I feel a constant pressure to appease everyone, and I can’t wear what I want because I’m paranoid about people looking.” Despite the challenges, Paige continues to share her story, hoping to break stereotypes and shed light on the realities of living with gigantomastia.