A Woman With Rare Condition Spends Terrifying Sums to Buy a Bra, as Her Breasts Won’t Stop Growing
29-year-old Paige Amelia has shared her unique experience of living with naturally P-cup breasts that just keep growing! She has a rare condition called gigantomastia, which causes rapid and continuous breast tissue growth. While it’s an unusual and challenging condition, Paige embraces her journey and raises awareness about what it’s like to live with it.
The condition, known as gigantomastia, leads to excessive and rapid breast tissue growth, which can occur at different stages of life, such as during puberty or pregnancy. In most cases, it’s linked to hormonal imbalances, but it can also be triggered by certain medications. While incredibly rare, this condition can have a major impact on a person’s daily life, affecting mobility, posture, and even self-confidence.
For those living with gigantomastia, the experience is often a mix of physical and emotional challenges. The sheer weight of the breasts can cause chronic back and neck pain, skin irritation, and difficulty finding well-fitting clothing. In some cases, the condition progresses so rapidly that surgery becomes necessary to relieve discomfort.
Despite these struggles, many women with gigantomastia find ways to embrace their bodies and raise awareness about the condition. By sharing their stories, they help educate others and offer support to those who may feel isolated in their experiences.
Paige Amelia spends quite a fortune on her wardrobe due to the constantly increasing size of her breasts.
Every year, 29-year-old Paige Amelia finds herself spending thousands on new clothes and bras as her cup size continues to grow. The mum-of-one from Melbourne, Australia, faces the ongoing challenge of constantly needing larger sizes to accommodate her changing figure.
Finding bras that fit properly isn’t easy, and off-the-rack options simply don’t work for her. Instead, she has to get her bras custom-made—an expensive necessity that sets her back £140 each time. With her condition causing continuous growth, this means frequent replacements, adding up to a hefty annual expense.
Despite the financial strain, Paige remains positive and open about her journey, raising awareness about the realities of living with gigantomastia.
Paige said, “The growth is sporadic—sometimes it stops, then all of a sudden, they grow a lot in a month. I try to buy stretchy tops, so there’s more space when they grow—but I’m always on the lookout for new clothes. Replacing them costs a fortune. And I have to get my bras custom-made—at about 280AU$ (£140) each. But I’ve just had to accept it.”
Paige’s breasts began growing uncontrollably when she was 25, and they haven’t stopped since. Her bust size has increased dramatically over the past few years. In January 2022, she measured 100cm, but by September that year, it had grown to 114cm. By May 2023, her chest had expanded to 139cm—and now, it has reached an incredible 143cm.
On top of dealing with the physical challenges of her condition, Paige also faces constant attention—both wanted and unwanted. She receives up to 40 messages a day from people asking her out, along with a flood of comments from trolls.
She admitted, “I don’t like wearing tight clothing in public because I get unpleasant looks, particularly from other women. I feel a constant pressure to appease everyone, and I can’t wear what I want because I’m paranoid about people looking.” Despite the challenges, Paige continues to share her story, hoping to break stereotypes and shed light on the realities of living with gigantomastia.
