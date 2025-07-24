My Parents Mocked My Career and My Fertility—So I Went No Contact

“When I got promoted, I was over the moon. Years of unpaid internships, late nights, and proving myself had finally paid off. I called my parents to share the news, expecting a rare moment of pride.

My mom’s first response? ‘That’s nice, but are you still alone?’

Then my dad chimed in, ‘Don’t wait too long, your eggs aren’t getting younger.’

I waited for them to ask about the title, the raise, me. It never came.

They weren’t proud. They were disappointed I wasn’t married. Again.

I hung up. Sat there. Then realized—every milestone I’ve hit meant nothing to them unless it involved a man.

So I stopped calling. Stopped visiting.

Months passed. Then I got a card in the mail:

My cousin’s wedding invitation.

With a handwritten note: ‘Maybe you’ll meet someone before your ovaries give up.’

I put the card in the shredder. And I finally felt free.”