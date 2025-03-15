My Parents Used Me as a Free Babysitter—I Had to Fight for My Freedom

Last week, my mom and dad announced that they were pregnant again. I’m 17 now, and I called my grandparents so fast my head was probably spinning. I begged my grandparents to let me move in, and they agreed.

They were so mad when they heard mom was expecting another kid. I packed up my essentials (including my passport and other papers) and I left. I didn’t tell my parents because I knew they would have tried to stop me. My parents were not only angry, they lost all the free help. So, my grandparents dealt with them, but it doesn’t stop there.

My furious parents called the cops on my grandparents twice already, and are threatening to sue them now. What do I do now?