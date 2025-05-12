My SIL Got Me Fired, So I Got Her Banned From Her Own Wedding

I ruined a wedding on purpose. But before you judge me, you need to hear my story. Two years ago, I was on track to become the youngest partner at my law firm. Then my sister-in-law did something that nearly cost me everything. A week before my final interview, someone sent fake allegations from my email account, accusing me of embezzlement. The fallout was immediate and brutal. It triggered a humiliating investigation, delayed my promotion, and nearly wrecked my career.