My Son and DIL Invited Me to Babysit Their Anxious Dog—I Wasn’t Ready for This Outcome
Taking care of someone else’s dog is a huge responsibility, even though it might seem like an easy job. Just a small mistake can endanger the pet’s life, just like it happened to one of our readers whose intentions were good, but the consequences of her actions could have been fatal.
Taking care of DIL’s dog
Dear Bright Side,
My son and my DIL finally went on their precious honeymoon and asked me for a favor: to watch their anxious rescue dog. One evening, I went out briefly. I came back to silence. I called his name, nothing.
My heart sank when I found him sitting motionless in their bedroom, right next to their wedding photo, his eyes fixed on the door like he was waiting for them to come back.
I did everything I could to comfort him — gentle pets, soft words, even sleeping near his bed. But nothing worked. He barely touched his food, barely moved.
I remembered seeing my son once joke, “He always looks like he wants a bite of my brownie.” So I gave him a tiny piece of chocolate. Just a taste — I thought it would cheer him up. Something sweet to break the sadness.
But hours later, I knew I’d made a terrible mistake.
He started pacing, whining, then vomiting. I rushed him to the emergency vet in tears, barely able to explain what happened.
The vet stabilized him, thank goodness. But the clinic called my son as the emergency contact. And before I could even breathe a sigh of relief, I got that call — panic, then anger.
They cut their honeymoon short. Three days early. When they walked through the front door, their faces said it all: fear, worry... and disappointment.
My daughter-in-law couldn’t look at me. My son just said, “Mom, he could’ve died.”
I wanted to disappear. I had tried so hard to comfort him. To be there. And instead, I almost lost him.
Now I’m not allowed at their house, and there’s a distance between us I’m not sure how to cross.
Thank you for your letter. It seems like a tough situation, but there are things you can do to make things better again.
Sincere apology
As you have a chance to talk to them, apologize for your action and admit your mistake. You can also try to explain the reasons behind your actions, that you only wanted to make the dog happy. If they don’t want to talk to you, try to write a letter; sometimes it’s easier in writing.
Once you have made a sincere apology, relax. We all make mistakes. But it’s how we handle them that counts. Being honest, owning up, and having a genuine intention not to repeat the mistake is the very best you can do.
Be patient.
Even though your intentions were good, you made a mistake, which could have serious consequences. It’s normal that they feel angry and don’t want to see you. You must give them some space and time, let them digest what has happened. If you love each other, they will surely forgive you, but you have to be patient.
Rebuilding trust takes time, consistency, and quiet kindness. Maybe that looks like offering to walk the dog again, under supervision. Or simply sending a holiday card with a gentle note: “I’m still here, and I love you.”
Keep your doors open so that when they are ready, they can reconnect with you again.
