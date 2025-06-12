My Son and DIL Invited Me to Babysit Their Anxious Dog—I Wasn’t Ready for This Outcome

Dear Bright Side,

My son and my DIL finally went on their precious honeymoon and asked me for a favor: to watch their anxious rescue dog. One evening, I went out briefly. I came back to silence. I called his name, nothing.

My heart sank when I found him sitting motionless in their bedroom, right next to their wedding photo, his eyes fixed on the door like he was waiting for them to come back.

I did everything I could to comfort him — gentle pets, soft words, even sleeping near his bed. But nothing worked. He barely touched his food, barely moved.

I remembered seeing my son once joke, “He always looks like he wants a bite of my brownie.” So I gave him a tiny piece of chocolate. Just a taste — I thought it would cheer him up. Something sweet to break the sadness.

But hours later, I knew I’d made a terrible mistake.

He started pacing, whining, then vomiting. I rushed him to the emergency vet in tears, barely able to explain what happened.

The vet stabilized him, thank goodness. But the clinic called my son as the emergency contact. And before I could even breathe a sigh of relief, I got that call — panic, then anger.

They cut their honeymoon short. Three days early. When they walked through the front door, their faces said it all: fear, worry... and disappointment.

My daughter-in-law couldn’t look at me. My son just said, “Mom, he could’ve died.”

I wanted to disappear. I had tried so hard to comfort him. To be there. And instead, I almost lost him.

Now I’m not allowed at their house, and there’s a distance between us I’m not sure how to cross.