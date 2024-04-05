«My Sons Absolutely Hated It,» Shakira and Sons Find «Barbie» to Be Emasculating

In a candid interview with Allure magazine, global music icon Shakira didn’t hold back when discussing her thoughts on the film Barbie, directed by the talented Greta Gerwig. The movie, which dominated the 2023 box office with a staggering $1.4 billion worldwide and earned eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, has sparked both admiration and controversy.

But it seems that Shakira’s two sons had a very different take on the film. In their eyes, Barbie was a piece of pop culture that robbed men of their possibility to be men. As a mother raising two boys, Shakira grappled with this perspective. She wants her sons to feel powerful while also respecting women.

«My sons absolutely hated it,» said Shakira. «They felt that it was emasculating. And I agree, to a certain extent. I’m raising two boys. I want ’em to feel powerful too [while] respecting women. I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide. I believe in giving women all the tools and the trust that we can do it all without losing our essence, without losing our femininity.»

The singer emphasized the complementary roles of men and women in society. She believes that both genders have unique purposes. When asked by the interviewer, «Just because a woman can do it all doesn’t mean she should?» Shakira replied, «Why not share the load with people who deserve to carry it, who have a duty to carry it as well?»

Shakira’s sentiments echo those of other public figures who perceived Barbie as emasculating. During its theatrical release, conservative voices criticized the film as «the most aggressively anti-man, feminist propaganda fest ever put to film.» However, director Greta Gerwig expressed surprise at the backlash.

«Certainly, there’s a lot of passion,» Gerwig said. «My hope for the movie is that it’s an invitation for everybody to be part of the party and let go of the things that aren’t necessarily serving us as either women or men. I hope that in all of that passion, if they see it or engage with it, it can give them some of the relief that it gave other people.»

So, while Shakira’s sons may have found Barbie emasculating, the film continues to spark conversations about gender roles, empowerment, and the evolving landscape of pop culture In the end, perhaps it’s not about choosing sides but recognizing that both men and women can thrive without diminishing each other. As Shakira aptly puts it, «We complement each other, and that complement should not be lost.»