My Stepdaughter Treats Her Dad Like a Piggy Bank—So I Took Matters Into My Own Hands

Hi Bright Side,



I’m writing to you because I’m stuck between heartbreak and hard truth, and I don’t know what to do next. I never imagined I’d be this kind of person, but here I am—second-guessing everything and sleeping in a house that suddenly feels empty.



My stepdaughter is 19. She already has two children with two different men—neither of whom are in the picture—and now she’s pregnant with a third. She doesn’t work. She barely helps out at home. And worst of all, she seems to expect her father to bankroll her entire life without so much as a thank-you.

Every time she calls, it’s the same story: She’s behind on rent, she needs diapers, or she wants money for “emergencies” that sound suspiciously like weekend plans. My husband jumps to help her, no questions asked. He says she’s just “going through a phase,” but this phase is draining us—emotionally and financially.