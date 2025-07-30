My Vegan DIL Controlled My Grandkids’ Every Meal—So I Called Child Services

Hi Bright Side,

I watched my 5 y.o. granddaughter sob at dinner as my DIL smugly handed her celery sticks.

“Why can’t I have sausages like everyone else?” she asked. My DIL snapped, “We don’t poison our bodies.” That’s when I noticed what made my jaw drop.

My DIL was secretly eating beef jerky from her purse while lecturing the rest of us about processed meat. I bit my tongue, but my heart was pounding. It wasn’t about the meat. It was about the double standard, the shame, and the tears in my granddaughter’s eyes.

This wasn’t a one-time thing. For months, my DIL has refused to let the kids eat at my house unless I follow her "strict vegan policy“—which includes banning all non-vegan products from my fridge when they visit.

I tried. I adjusted recipes, bought expensive substitutes, and even took vegan cooking classes online just to keep the peace. But it was never enough.

She monitored every snack. She scolded me in front of the kids for using honey. She accused me of trying to “undermine their values” when I offered oat milk in the wrong carton brand.

The kids have lost weight. My grandson sneaks cookies from neighbors. My granddaughter has started hiding food.

After weeks of watching their joy vanish and their relationship with food twist into fear, I did what I thought I’d never do—I called Child Services. Not to punish my DIL. But to protect the kids.

They advised me to keep a written log and recommended the family see a counselor. Now my son barely speaks to me, and my DIL called me a “cruel traitor.” But part of me still believes I did the right thing.

I don’t want to lose my family, but I can’t watch those kids suffer while I stand by, silenced in my own home. Do you think I went too far? I really need advice on how to move forward without causing more damage.

Love,

Joanne