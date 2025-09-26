I Fired the Nanny for My Granddaughter’s Safety—but My DIL Doesn’t Agree

Dear Bright Side,

I’m a retired widow with a son. He got married and had a daughter, Emily, whom I love so very much. I enjoy weekly visits, every Saturday morning, just to play with Emily. One day, my son and daughter-in-law wanted to go out for a couple’s vacation. I insisted that I stay with Emily, but my DIL said she’s hired a nanny whom she trusted. I didn’t like the idea of leaving my granddaughter with a stranger, but didn’t say anything.



When they left, I decided to come for a surprise visit the next day. What I saw next horrified me. The so-called trusted nanny was in the kitchen making a huge mess. That wasn’t the only mess. The whole house looked like it had been flipped over. I yelled at her, “Where is Emily?!? She calmly said that she as sleeping in her room. I was furious and demanded that the nanny leave.



But she looked at me and refused. She said, “My boss is the only one that can fire me, you’re not her.” My blood was boiling. So, I threatened to call the police and only then did she leave. When my son and his wife came back they were shocked to find me caring for Emily with no nanny in sight. When I told them about everything that happened, my DIL stormed out angrily to call the nanny back.



My husband asked me to leave. They went radio silent for a week, and all this time I was worried that they’d bring back that wretched nanny. Should I visit them again?



Paula O.