I Forgot My Wallet on a Date With My Coworker and Her Reaction Left Me Speechless

Hello Bright Side!

I went on my first actual date with Mari last week. We’ve worked together for about a year, and yeah, there was always a bit of flirty banter, but I honestly never thought we’d take it outside the office.

She suggested this fancy restaurant. Like... not just “date night” fancy, more like “do I even own clothes nice enough for this place?” fancy. I was nervous, but everything was going fine. We talked, laughed, it actually felt... kinda magical?

Well, the evening went smoothly until the bill came. I checked my pockets, only to realize I had lost my wallet. I mumbled something like, “Oh... I think I forgot my wallet.” The waitress gave me that look, rolled her eyes, and said, “If you can’t pay, don’t eat!”

When I looked at Mari, to my shock, she gave the cash to the waitress, smiled, and said, “Well, I think it’s not a big deal for me to cover the bill.” She was so chill about it. I texted her when I got home, thanking her again and saying I’d pay her back tomorrow. She didn’t reply, which I thought was fine, it was late.

But... the next day? Nothing. No reply. She avoided me at work. Then I found out she had told basically everyone in the office about last night, making it sound like I invited her out just to make her pay.

Now I’m stuck in this awkward situation where half the office is whispering about “that date” and she’s pretending I don’t exist. Like... why act totally fine to my face if you were just going to roast me to the whole building? Wouldn’t it have been easier to just say you were mad? Am I missing something here?

Best regards,

Nick.