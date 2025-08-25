I Forgot My Wallet on a Date With My Coworker and Her Reaction Left Me Speechless
First dates can be nerve-wracking, but nothing quite prepares you for the moment when you forget your wallet at a dinner with your coworker at a fancy restaurant. What seemed like a minor slip-up quickly escalated into unexpected drama, sparking workplace gossip and becoming a story the internet couldn’t stop talking about.
Nick’s letter:
Hello Bright Side!
I went on my first actual date with Mari last week. We’ve worked together for about a year, and yeah, there was always a bit of flirty banter, but I honestly never thought we’d take it outside the office.
She suggested this fancy restaurant. Like... not just “date night” fancy, more like “do I even own clothes nice enough for this place?” fancy. I was nervous, but everything was going fine. We talked, laughed, it actually felt... kinda magical?
Well, the evening went smoothly until the bill came. I checked my pockets, only to realize I had lost my wallet. I mumbled something like, “Oh... I think I forgot my wallet.” The waitress gave me that look, rolled her eyes, and said, “If you can’t pay, don’t eat!”
When I looked at Mari, to my shock, she gave the cash to the waitress, smiled, and said, “Well, I think it’s not a big deal for me to cover the bill.” She was so chill about it. I texted her when I got home, thanking her again and saying I’d pay her back tomorrow. She didn’t reply, which I thought was fine, it was late.
But... the next day? Nothing. No reply. She avoided me at work. Then I found out she had told basically everyone in the office about last night, making it sound like I invited her out just to make her pay.
Now I’m stuck in this awkward situation where half the office is whispering about “that date” and she’s pretending I don’t exist. Like... why act totally fine to my face if you were just going to roast me to the whole building? Wouldn’t it have been easier to just say you were mad? Am I missing something here?
Best regards,
Nick.
Nick’s story sparked quite a buzz in the Bright Side community.
Here are some of the opinions people wanted to share:
- bookworm42 • 1.4k points • 7 hours ago
“Honestly, I’d be embarrassed if I were Mari. Forgetting your wallet happens to everyone, but ghosting someone and then talking trash behind their back? That’s a middle school move.”
- dinerdiva88 • 2.0k points • 5 hours ago
“Not defending you forgetting your wallet, but wow... she really went full gossip mode. If she was that upset, she should’ve told you directly instead of trying to humiliate you at work.”
- awkwardpenguin • 980 points • 3 hours ago
“People forget wallets, cards decline, life happens. What matters is how you handle it. She seemed fine in the moment, so either she was faking it or wanted an excuse to bail. Either way, she’s not worth stressing over.”
- hotcoffeecoldheart • 1.7k points • 6 hours ago
“She probably thought it was a red flag and decided she wasn’t into it anymore. Fine. But telling everyone at work? That’s petty, unprofessional, and makes her look bad, not you.”
- saltyinseat12 • 1.1k points • 4 hours ago
“If she’d handled it like an adult, this would’ve been a non-story. Instead, she turned it into office gossip. Honestly, that says way more about her character than about you forgetting a wallet.”
- nightowlreader • 512 points • 1 hour ago
“I’ve been on the other side, my date forgot their wallet, I paid, and we laughed about it. We went out again and it became an inside joke. Mari could’ve done that, but she chose to be mean instead. p.s he is my husband now :)”
- justaskjess • 864 points • 3 hours ago
“Honestly, it’s a blessing in disguise. Imagine dating someone who smiles to your face and then drags you behind your back. Now you know exactly who she is before you wasted more time.”
Thanks for sharing your story, Nick! It’s never fun to be in the middle of workplace gossip, but it’s clear a lot of people have been there in some way. Hopefully some of these perspectives help you shake it off and keep your head high.
- Forgetting your wallet isn’t the end of the world. It happens. The real red flag here is her smiling to your face and then dragging you behind your back. That’s not someone you want to date, that’s someone you avoid in the break room.
- If you really want to take the sting out of the gossip, own the joke. Next time someone brings it up, say something like, ‘Yeah, it’s true. I’m starting a GoFundMe for my next date.’ People can’t use a story to embarrass you if you laugh first.
- If you’re embarrassed, remember: the people who matter at work are judging you on how you handle it now, not what happened. Stay calm, stay polite, and don’t add fuel. That’s how you win the long game.
Despite the awkwardness and gossip, this story reminds us that first dates are full of unexpected moments we can learn from. Take it in stride, laugh it off, and remember that every experience, even the messy one, helps you grow.