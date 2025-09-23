I Refused to Invite My Parents to My Graduation—They Didn’t Pay a Dime for My Education

Dear Bright Side,

Since I was a teen, I worked to pay for my education. I worked summer jobs instead of enjoying my life like a normal teenager. I was a waitress, a lifeguard, taught students part-time and even cleaned houses.

My parents always said, “Sorry, we did what we could,” but then they had money to spend on their vacations. They would go on trips at least once a year, and it was so frustrating to me.

I relied on myself and worked hard. Yesterday, I graduated from law school but did not invite them. I felt they hadn’t earned the right to share in my success.

My mother cried, calling me ungrateful. But what they didn’t know is that I invited Mr. Morris and his wife instead. He was the man who gave me my first summer job at the resort, and he always had my back. So no, I am not ungrateful after all.

Then everything shifted. I froze, not knowing what to do, when my mother gave me her medical test results—she had been diagnosed with a serious illness two weeks ago. They hadn’t told me sooner, not wanting to distract me from my studies.

Through tears, she said I had taken away what might have been her last chance to see me succeed, to watch me walk across the stage for my diploma.

Now I feel torn. What should have been one of the happiest moments of my life has been overshadowed by guilt.

Was I too harsh in shutting my parents out? Does that make me a bad person?

Lia