Oscars 2025: We Have Ranked The Best Dressed Stars Who Stole the Red Carpet

The Oscars 2025 brought more than just golden statues and emotional acceptance speeches — it delivered a parade of unforgettable fashion moments that left us in awe. As the stars graced the red carpet, it was clear that this year's ceremony was not just about celebrating cinematic excellence but also a showcase of bold style statements and couture masterpieces. We've meticulously ranked celebrities whose looks set social media abuzz and redefined red carpet glamour.