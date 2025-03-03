Oscars 2025: We Have Ranked The Best Dressed Stars Who Stole the Red Carpet

People
19 hours ago

The Oscars 2025 brought more than just golden statues and emotional acceptance speeches — it delivered a parade of unforgettable fashion moments that left us in awe. As the stars graced the red carpet, it was clear that this year's ceremony was not just about celebrating cinematic excellence but also a showcase of bold style statements and couture masterpieces. We've meticulously ranked celebrities whose looks set social media abuzz and redefined red carpet glamour.

17. Timothée Chalamet

ROBYN BECK/AFP/East News

16. Lupita Nyong’o

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

15. Mindy Kaling

ROBYN BECK/AFP/East News

14. Emma Stone

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

13. Andrew Garfield

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

12. Felicity Jones

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

11. Elle Fanning

ROBYN BECK/AFP/East News

10. Michelle Yeoh

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

9. Ariana Grande

ROBYN BECK/AFP/East News

8. Miley Cyrus

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

7. Halle Berry

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

6. Gal Gadot

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

5. Doja Cat

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

4. Zoe Saldaña

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

3. Demi Moore

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

2. Selena Gomez

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

1. Julianne Hough

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

Let's also take a moment to remember the unforgettable outfits from the Oscars 2024 — the year that gave us iconic looks still etched in our minds.

Preview photo credit Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News, ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News, ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News, Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

Comments

Get notifications

Related Reads