Oscars 2025: We Have Ranked The Best Dressed Stars Who Stole the Red Carpet
19 hours ago
The Oscars 2025 brought more than just golden statues and emotional acceptance speeches — it delivered a parade of unforgettable fashion moments that left us in awe. As the stars graced the red carpet, it was clear that this year's ceremony was not just about celebrating cinematic excellence but also a showcase of bold style statements and couture masterpieces. We've meticulously ranked celebrities whose looks set social media abuzz and redefined red carpet glamour.
17. Timothée Chalamet
ROBYN BECK/AFP/East News
16. Lupita Nyong’o
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News
15. Mindy Kaling
ROBYN BECK/AFP/East News
14. Emma Stone
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News
13. Andrew Garfield
Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News
12. Felicity Jones
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News
11. Elle Fanning
ROBYN BECK/AFP/East News
10. Michelle Yeoh
Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News
9. Ariana Grande
ROBYN BECK/AFP/East News
8. Miley Cyrus
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News
7. Halle Berry
Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News
6. Gal Gadot
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News
5. Doja Cat
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News
4. Zoe Saldaña
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News
3. Demi Moore
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News
2. Selena Gomez
Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News
1. Julianne Hough
Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News
Let's also take a moment to remember the unforgettable outfits from the Oscars 2024 — the year that gave us iconic looks still etched in our minds.
