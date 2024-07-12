Paris Hilton Shares Genuine Family Pics, but People Are Saying the Same Thing

Paris Hilton’s 8-month-old daughter, London, is visiting the capital of England for the first time. The socialite shared some adorable posts from their trip to the city that shares her daughter’s name. Fans gushed over the little girl’s cuteness, and people were quick to share their opinions about her posts.

The 43-year-old heiress posted an adorable video of herself showering her baby daughter, London Hilton Reum, with kisses during their inaugural trip to England's capital. "London is in London!" exclaimed Paris at the start of the video. She then added, "Hi, smiley girl!" Paris' post served as a glamorous promotion for her family's renowned hotel, The London Hilton. She included hashtags such as #ItMattersWhereYouStay, #HiltonPartner, and #HiltonForTheStay to highlight the partnership.

A few days later, the TV personality shared a series of new photos featuring her husband, Carter, their daughter, London, and their son, Phoenix, posing at the entrance of The London Hilton. She captioned the post, "London Hilton at The London Hilton!" and once again included the promotional hashtags.

Fans quickly showered the star with compliments about her adorable family, especially noting how cute the little girl is. One person remarked, “Can we talk about how cute London looks in pink?” while another added, “London is already a sliving icon.” A third exclaimed, ’’Your family is ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL!!! Little Miss London Hilton looks just like you and your siblings when they were babies!!!

While the photos are undeniably sweet and picture-perfect, people online expressed concern about the socialite leveraging her family to promote her business, as one observer noted, “Using her baby to promote her business. Classic.”